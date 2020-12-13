Virginia football team plans to meet Monday to discuss bowl plans

BLACKSBURG — After Saturday night's loss to Virginia Tech, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said the team will meet Monday and make a decision on potentially competing in a bowl game.

Pittsburgh and Boston College are two ACC teams who have opted out of bowl season this year, instead giving their players a chance to go home for the holidays.

UVa may opt out of a bowl game as well. The Cavaliers may also decide that they don’t want Saturday’s showing to be their last of the season.

Entering this weekend’s game, it appeared by most accounts that the Wahoos were leaning toward skipping bowl season. Losing by 18 points to a heated rival may alter the opinion of some Virginia players about competing one more time this season.

“Ending the season this way sucks, so I’m sure some people might change their minds,” wide receiver Terrell Jana said.

Reaching this point of the season required significant effort, and the Cavaliers had all players and staff members available for Saturday’s game against the Hokies.

Despite increasing COVID-19 case counts nationally and in Virginia, the Cavaliers finished the season strong by avoiding any major COVID-19 outbreaks within their program.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see what we’ve done in a pandemic,” Jana said.

