Virginia football team picked to finish fifth in ACC Coastal Division

The Virginia football team was tabbed to finish fifth in the ACC’s Coastal Division in a preseason poll of 147 ACC media voters released Monday morning. The Cavaliers received two votes to win the division and one vote to win the ACC.
North Carolina, led by quarterback Sam Howell, is the favorite to win the Coastal Division. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Tar Heels were projected to win the division. UNC received 16 votes to win the ACC.
Miami finished second in the Coastal vote, while UVa’s in-state rival Virginia Tech was selected to finish third. Pittsburgh comes in a spot behind. UVa, Georgia Tech and Duke round out the Coastal Division poll. Miami, Georgia Tech and UVa all received at least one vote to win the conference.
From 2013-19, each of the teams in the Coastal won the division crown once.
The Cavaliers are technically the defending Coastal champion, having won the division in 2019. The divisions were temporarily removed in 2020 due to COVID-19. UVa finished the 2020 season with a 5-5 overall record, including a 4-5 mark in conference games. The Cavaliers went 9-5 and 6-2 in the ACC in 2019 when they won the division title.
Bronco Mendenhall’s team returns a handful of key contributors entering the fall. Brennan Armstrong enters his second season as the team’s starting quarterback, and the offense returns many of its offensive line starters from last season.
Defensively, the Cavaliers return significant experience but have plenty of question marks. The defense allowed more passing yards per game than any other ACC team in 2020, and standout linebackers Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier graduated and turned their attention toward the NFL.
Defending champion Clemson is the preseason pick to win the ACC and the Atlantic Division. The Tigers received 125 of the 147 votes to win the conference. It’s the fourth consecutive season the Tigers have been the preseason ACC favorite.
N.C. State is predicted to finish second in the Atlantic. The Wolfpack also received a vote to win the ACC. Boston College is the pick to finish third and Florida State slides in a spot behind. Wake Forest, Louisville and Syracuse round out the Atlantic Division projected order of finish.
The preseason All-ACC team will be revealed Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the ACC Network.