Virginia football team picked to finish fifth in ACC Coastal Division

The Virginia football team was tabbed to finish fifth in the ACC’s Coastal Division in a preseason poll of 147 ACC media voters released Monday morning. The Cavaliers received two votes to win the division and one vote to win the ACC.

North Carolina, led by quarterback Sam Howell, is the favorite to win the Coastal Division. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Tar Heels were projected to win the division. UNC received 16 votes to win the ACC.

Miami finished second in the Coastal vote, while UVa’s in-state rival Virginia Tech was selected to finish third. Pittsburgh comes in a spot behind. UVa, Georgia Tech and Duke round out the Coastal Division poll. Miami, Georgia Tech and UVa all received at least one vote to win the conference.

From 2013-19, each of the teams in the Coastal won the division crown once.

The Cavaliers are technically the defending Coastal champion, having won the division in 2019. The divisions were temporarily removed in 2020 due to COVID-19. UVa finished the 2020 season with a 5-5 overall record, including a 4-5 mark in conference games. The Cavaliers went 9-5 and 6-2 in the ACC in 2019 when they won the division title.