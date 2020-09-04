Virginia football team picked ninth in ACC preseason poll

Virginia won the ACC Coastal Division last season, finishing the year with a 9-5 overall record and a 6-2 ACC record. Bryce Perkins graduated, leaving Brennan Armstrong as the squad’s new starting quarterback.

Losing Perkins, Hasise Dubois, Bryce Hall and Joe Reed likely played a factor in the Cavaliers’ predicted finish. Despite the losses, the Cavaliers return the majority of their impact players along the offensive line and at linebacker.

Even with players like linebacker Charles Snowden returning, no UVa players made the preseason All-ACC squad. A year after the ACC was relatively weak outside of Clemson, the conference should be much-improved this season.

For UVa, that means players like wide receiver Terrell Jana and linebackers like Snowden, Noah Taylor and Zane Zandier enter the season under the radar.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the projected preseason Player of the Year, while Clemson running back Travis Etienne finished second in that voting. Etienne has won the award in each of the past two seasons. Those two players received 130 of the 134 Player of the Year votes.

UVa faces Clemson in its second ACC game of the season on Oct. 3. The Cavaliers open the season on Sept. 19 at Virginia Tech.

