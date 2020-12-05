Virginia football team outlasts Boston College for fourth-straight win

Much like the first half, Virginia used an interception near its goal line to spark a rally after halftime.

Grosel fired a ball toward an open Flowers near the UVa end zone, but the quarterback underthrew the pass, giving Nick Grant a shot to generate a turnover. Virginia’s corner ripped the ball out of the air and wrestled it away from Flowers for an interception and a touchback.

After a five-yard rush and a Boston College pass interference call, Armstrong scampered 60 yards on a designed run for a touchdown. The Cavaliers forced a three-and-out following the touchdown and drove down the field for a 28-yard Delaney field goal, which helped them end the quarter with a 30-17 lead.

As the game wore on, UVa’s offense kept pushing forward while the Eagles’ offense faded too much in the third quarter for Boston College to pull the upset.

Virginia drove 68 yards in nine plays and scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Wayne Taulapapa to take a 36-17 lead with 13:16 left in the game. Even with a failed two-point conversion, the three-possession felt comfortable.

Behind Grosel’s arm and Flowers’ hands, the Eagles remained competitive, though. Grosel hit Flowers for a 15-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion to pull BC within 36-25 with 6:19 left.