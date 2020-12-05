Virginia football team outlasts Boston College for fourth-straight win

Coming into the fall season, Virginia expected to lean on its veteran defense to win ACC football games.
When the Cavaliers took the field Saturday against Boston College in an early December game, their defense was without Richard Burney, Jowon Briggs, Jahmeer Carter, Charles Snowden, Noah Taylor and Brenton Nelson.
With its severely depleted defense the Cavaliers (5-4, 4-4 ACC) gave up an astounding 520 passing yards. They also came up with just enough big plays – namely timely interceptions and sacks – to complement a nearly flawless performance from starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong and the Virginia offense to pick up a 43-32 shootout win over Boston College on Senior Day.
Armstrong threw for 287 yards, rushed for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns. Keytaon Thompson chipped in with a pair of rushing touchdowns and the defense grabbed three interceptions – despite allowing 520 passing yards to a backup quarterback – and recorded four sacks in a hard-fought effort by the injury-ravaged unit.
The first half saw both teams deliver offensive haymakers. Boston College backup quarterback Dennis Grosel filled in admirably for starter Phil Jurkovec, who missed the contest after suffering an injury last week.
Grosel torched UVa’s secondary on deep passes, completing five passes of at least 20 yards in the first 30 minutes. He kept it up all evening.
The first came on when he found a wide-open Zay Flowers for a 45-yard touchdown strike with 3:12 left in the opening quarter. The touchdown answered a 38-yard Brian Delaney field goal.
After another short Delaney field goal, Grosel looked the part of a backup when he tossed on off-balance throw toward the goal line that UVa cornerback De’Vante Cross went up and snagged at UVa’s five-yard line for an interception.
Cross’ interception swung the momentum toward UVa.
Virginia converted the turnover into a touchdown, going 95 yards in eight plays. The drive was capped off by a 47-yard touchdown strike from Armstrong to Ra’Shaun Henry. The catch gave Henry his fourth reception of the season, with all four resulting in touchdowns.
Henry’s impressive streak came to an end when he caught a 29-yard pass on the next drive that didn’t end in a touchdown. UVa scored one play later, however, on a 10-yard rushing touchdown from Keytaon Thompson to take a 20-6 lead with 4:46 until halftime.
Finishing the half proved to be an issue for Virginia. The Cavaliers left tight end Hunter Long uncovered down the sideline as Grosel turned to his left and tossed an easy 36-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to with 1:07 until the half.
An Armstrong interception allowed BC to knock in a 35-yard field goal to cut the lead to 20-17 entering halftime.
Much like the first half, Virginia used an interception near its goal line to spark a rally after halftime.
Grosel fired a ball toward an open Flowers near the UVa end zone, but the quarterback underthrew the pass, giving Nick Grant a shot to generate a turnover. Virginia’s corner ripped the ball out of the air and wrestled it away from Flowers for an interception and a touchback.
After a five-yard rush and a Boston College pass interference call, Armstrong scampered 60 yards on a designed run for a touchdown. The Cavaliers forced a three-and-out following the touchdown and drove down the field for a 28-yard Delaney field goal, which helped them end the quarter with a 30-17 lead.
As the game wore on, UVa’s offense kept pushing forward while the Eagles’ offense faded too much in the third quarter for Boston College to pull the upset.
Virginia drove 68 yards in nine plays and scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Wayne Taulapapa to take a 36-17 lead with 13:16 left in the game. Even with a failed two-point conversion, the three-possession felt comfortable.
Behind Grosel’s arm and Flowers’ hands, the Eagles remained competitive, though. Grosel hit Flowers for a 15-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion to pull BC within 36-25 with 6:19 left.
A 43-yard rushing touchdown from Thompson gave Virginia a 43-25 lead with 4:32 left on the clock, but Grosel was far from done. He led another touchdown drive before the clock ran out, adding one more passing touchdown to finish the game with 520 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Despite Grosel setting the record for most passing yards by a UVa opponent, Virginia’s offense operated efficiently and the Cavaliers made the one or two key defensive plays needed to walk away from Scott Stadium with their fourth consecutive victory.
