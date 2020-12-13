Virginia football team opts out of bowl season

“Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July,” UVa athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “I am proud of their commitment and their incredible maturity. Our students did everything we asked them to do and they were rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the sport they love when many doubted it could be done.”

The Cavaliers end the 2020 season with a 5-5 record, finishing 4-5 in ACC games. UVa won four of its final five games after opening the season 1-4.

Virginia’s season ends on a sour note, with the Cavaliers losing by 18 points to Virginia Tech. Wide receiver Terrell Jana thought the defeat might change the thought process of some players on whether or not to play in a bowl game.

“Ending the season this way sucks, so I’m sure some people might change their minds,” Jana said after the loss.

Jana, a captain, also acknowledged the need to hear from everyone after the game. Team leaders met Sunday to discuss playing in a bowl game, and the Cavaliers decided against it this season.

Ultimately, the chance to go home for the holidays after months isolating from family outweighed playing in a late December bowl.