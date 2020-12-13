Virginia football team opts out of bowl season

After Saturday night’s loss to Virginia Tech, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said the team would meet to discuss potentially playing in a bowl game. There was some discussion that a disappointing result against the Hokies would make the Cavaliers want to compete one more time this season.
That won’t be the case.
UVa announced Sunday that it’s joining Pittsburgh and Boston College as ACC teams opting out of bowl season, instead giving their players a chance to go home for the holidays.
“I think it is appropriate for this team,” Mendenhall said in a statement. “They have all grown tremendously from the challenges put before them this year. But now is the time to return to families and loved ones.”
Fewer than 20 programs were able to play 10 games this fall without a postponement or cancellation related to COVID-19 issues within their program, but UVa was one of the teams able to play double-digit games without experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak.
The Cavaliers worked diligently to follow health protocols needed to avoid contracting the virus. Despite a few positive cases throughout the season, no major outbreaks allowed the Cavaliers to take the field as a team each weekend.
When changes did occur to Virginia’s schedule, they came due to COVID-19 issues at opposing programs.
“Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July,” UVa athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement. “I am proud of their commitment and their incredible maturity. Our students did everything we asked them to do and they were rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the sport they love when many doubted it could be done.”
The Cavaliers end the 2020 season with a 5-5 record, finishing 4-5 in ACC games. UVa won four of its final five games after opening the season 1-4.
Virginia’s season ends on a sour note, with the Cavaliers losing by 18 points to Virginia Tech. Wide receiver Terrell Jana thought the defeat might change the thought process of some players on whether or not to play in a bowl game.
“Ending the season this way sucks, so I’m sure some people might change their minds,” Jana said after the loss.
Jana, a captain, also acknowledged the need to hear from everyone after the game. Team leaders met Sunday to discuss playing in a bowl game, and the Cavaliers decided against it this season.
Ultimately, the chance to go home for the holidays after months isolating from family outweighed playing in a late December bowl.
The year is largely viewed as a success by Jana and company, because taking the field safely despite concerns over COVID-19 represents a significant accomplishment. Tallying five wins on top of that only adds to UVa’s pride in the effort needed this season.
“It’s pretty remarkable to see what we’ve done in a pandemic,” Jana said.
