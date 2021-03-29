Virginia football team opens spring practice Tuesday, aware of potential virus impacts

Bronco Mendenhall and his staff usually set up chairs — spaced apart for social distancing — for team gatherings. Monday, thanks to an altered meeting schedule ahead of Tuesday’s first spring practice, players needed to bring and set up their own seats.
Mendenhall laughed at his Monday afternoon media session, describing how the players positioned themselves “shoulder to shoulder.” The momentary lapse in health protocols offered Mendenhall a reminder of his role as a head coach during a pandemic.
“It was a great gift I got back, because it wasn’t orchestrated,” Mendenhall said. “It wasn’t some social experiment, but it just reiterated to me, I can’t relax at all. Nor can I expect everyone to make the social choices necessary. Structure has to drive behavior.”
Programs like Duke, Pittsburgh and Texas have dealt with COVID-19 issues this spring, having to pause practices. Even as the country hands out vaccines, college football programs aren’t yet back to normal. A sense of normalcy is returning, according to UVa’s coach, but it hasn’t arrived.
“They’re so anxious to be back together and they’re so anxious for normal,” Mendenhall said. “It’s just this magnetic thing, for lack of a better word, that’s just sucking them back together. So I have to be the gatekeeper.”
Mendenhall and his staff know they need to stress the importance of COVID-19 protocols as a state of normalcy creeps closer. Safely holding every spring practice carries significant importance. Often leaning on a roster comprised of three-star recruits, UVa takes pride in player development.
The Cavaliers turned former linebacker Charles Snowden from a lanky high school basketball player into an NFL prospect. They went from being blown out by an FCS team in 2016 to the ACC Coastal Division champions in 2019. Rigorous offseason training helped Virginia meet Mendenhall’s standard, which ultimately led to more wins.
Few developmental stretches are more important than the spring.
“For our style of play, for what I believe as a coach, yeah, spring and summer, as well as the offseason, that’s where I think teams are made,” Mendenhall said.
Last season, UVa took a step back in terms of on-field performance, perhaps due to the disjointed offseason. The team started 1-4 and finished 5-5 after Virginia Tech trounced the Cavaliers 33-15 in the season finale.
Mendenhall credits some of those defeats and shortcomings to how he handled preparing a team during a pandemic.
“It just never felt like — and it was my fault — like they were developed, like a normal team that I'd coached and quite frankly without spring practice I underestimated that value, and I underestimated the summer value of training together,” Mendenhall admitted. “Those things really led to some deficiencies, just in terms of will development, is what I'll call it, and grit that normally are our strength.”
Regaining toughness and mental fortitude are among the goals ahead of UVa this spring. Fortunately for Mendenhall and company, they have the pieces to challenge for the division.
Junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong returns after earning the starting job in 2020. He leads an offense that features an experienced offensive line, a deep group of relatively unproven running backs and an explosive group of pass catchers.
Defensively, the starting unit may feature eight or more seniors, including fifth-year defensive end Mandy Alonso and fifth-year safety Joey Blount. There’s significant depth and experience on the defensive side of the ball.
Mendenhall challenged the seniors who decided to take advantage of additional eligibility granted by the NCAA, telling them to only come back if they were committed to improving dramatically as individuals and as a team.
Through offseason interactions, Mendenhall says they’ve met the goal and the veterans are “driving the team.”
There’s significant optimism moving forward that the program can contend again for a conference title and that the team will safely proceed through spring practices.
For Mendenhall, Tuesday begins one of the best times of the year, even if he’s still spending time focused on chair alignment during meetings.