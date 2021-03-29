Virginia football team opens spring practice Tuesday, aware of potential virus impacts

Bronco Mendenhall and his staff usually set up chairs — spaced apart for social distancing — for team gatherings. Monday, thanks to an altered meeting schedule ahead of Tuesday’s first spring practice, players needed to bring and set up their own seats.

Mendenhall laughed at his Monday afternoon media session, describing how the players positioned themselves “shoulder to shoulder.” The momentary lapse in health protocols offered Mendenhall a reminder of his role as a head coach during a pandemic.

“It was a great gift I got back, because it wasn’t orchestrated,” Mendenhall said. “It wasn’t some social experiment, but it just reiterated to me, I can’t relax at all. Nor can I expect everyone to make the social choices necessary. Structure has to drive behavior.”

Programs like Duke, Pittsburgh and Texas have dealt with COVID-19 issues this spring, having to pause practices. Even as the country hands out vaccines, college football programs aren’t yet back to normal. A sense of normalcy is returning, according to UVa’s coach, but it hasn’t arrived.

“They’re so anxious to be back together and they’re so anxious for normal,” Mendenhall said. “It’s just this magnetic thing, for lack of a better word, that’s just sucking them back together. So I have to be the gatekeeper.”