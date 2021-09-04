Virginia football team opens season with commanding 43-0 win over William & Mary

Once settled into the game, Virginia fans saw their team slowly find an offensive rhythm against a mediocre FCS foe.

After scoring just three first-quarter points on the first field goal of Justin Duenkel’s career, the Cavaliers scored two second-quarter touchdowns. A pair of Dontayvion Wicks receptions totaling 53 yards moved UVa to the William & Mary two-yard line. Armstrong punched the ball into the end zone on the next play, giving UVa a 10-0 lead with nine minutes left until halftime.

Armstrong and company marched 75 yards in nine plays on their next position, taking a 17-0 lead into the locker room. The scoring drive ended on a five-yard touchdown pass to Ra’Shaun Henry, who now has nine career receptions at UVa. Five of the eight have gone for touchdowns.

The offensive rhythm grew as the game progressed with Armstrong hitting Starling for a 65-yard touchdown throw midway through the third quarter. The drive, which put Virginia up 24-0, began after Nick Grant blocked a field goal kept the Tribe off the scoreboard.

Defensively, the Cavaliers were stout all night.