Virginia football team names captains for the 2020 season

Brennan Armstrong has had a big week.
On Thursday, the redshirt sophomore was named Virginia's starting quarterback for the start of the 2020 season after competing for the job with Mississippi State graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson.
Just one day after winning the starting QB job, Armstrong was named a team captain.
Following Friday evening's practice, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall announced that Armstrong, senior defensive end Richard Burney, senior wide receiver Terrell Jana and senior linebacker Charles Snowden had been elected team captains by their peers.
Armstrong's work ethic helped him win the starting job and has endeared him to his teammates.
"Throughout camp, Brennan just comes here every day and works," Virginia tight end Grant Misch said. "He's studying and he's staying late. He's throwing balls with every receiver he can, all the tight ends and all the running backs."
Armstrong, who has appeared in 11 games in his Cavalier career, has big shoes to fill.
He must replace two-year starting quarterback Bryce Perkins, who guided the Cavaliers to a Coastal Division championship and an Orange Bowl appearance last season. Armstrong's teammates have liked what they have seen in practice so far.
"Brennan is an athletic guy who knows what he is doing and will make a quick decision and can throw the ball," Misch said. "I think the biggest thing where Brennan has come from last year is his poise. I think Brennan has calmed down a lot and it's really helped his game. He's been able to play quicker and smarter been able to make the right decision most of the time."
One of Armstrong's primary targets this fall will be Jana, who will be tasked with leading a Virginia receiving corps that possesses talent but lacks experience. The former Woodberry Forest star made 74 catches for 886 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 while playing with talented receivers Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois. With Reed and Dubois having departed, Jana becomes the No. 1 receiver and steps into a bigger leadership role for the Wahoos.
"I've kind of have been a lead-by-example kind of guy guy my whole life," Jana said. "But then as I got older, I learned that you have to use your voice more and have a more vocal and more prominent role as a leader."
The Cavaliers' two defensive captains are veterans hoping to cap their college careers with big seasons.
There are high expectations for Snowden, who has been named to the preseason watch lists for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus awards.
Snowden was an honorable mention All-ACC honoree last season after finishing with 72 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He will lead a deep linebacking corps that is expected to be the strength of the Virginia defense.
Up front, the Cavaliers' defensive line will be guided by Burney, who returns after being granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA. A converted tight end, Burney finished the 2019 season with 21 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss, including one sack.
