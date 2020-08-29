Virginia football team names captains for the 2020 season

"Brennan is an athletic guy who knows what he is doing and will make a quick decision and can throw the ball," Misch said. "I think the biggest thing where Brennan has come from last year is his poise. I think Brennan has calmed down a lot and it's really helped his game. He's been able to play quicker and smarter been able to make the right decision most of the time."

One of Armstrong's primary targets this fall will be Jana, who will be tasked with leading a Virginia receiving corps that possesses talent but lacks experience. The former Woodberry Forest star made 74 catches for 886 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 while playing with talented receivers Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois. With Reed and Dubois having departed, Jana becomes the No. 1 receiver and steps into a bigger leadership role for the Wahoos.

"I've kind of have been a lead-by-example kind of guy guy my whole life," Jana said. "But then as I got older, I learned that you have to use your voice more and have a more vocal and more prominent role as a leader."

The Cavaliers' two defensive captains are veterans hoping to cap their college careers with big seasons.

There are high expectations for Snowden, who has been named to the preseason watch lists for the Bednarik, Nagurski and Butkus awards.