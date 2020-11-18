Virginia football team loses depth in the trenches with Briggs transfer, Reinkensmeyer injury

It’s been a damaging week for the Virginia football team’s depth along its offensive and defensive lines.
News broke Tuesday that defensive tackle Jowon Briggs entered the transfer portal. The top recruit of UVa’s 2019 recruiting class saw meaningful action as a freshman, and he developed into one of the defense’s most consistent and productive players this fall.
But his UVa career is over.
The news came as a shock to Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell.
“I was surprised,” Howell said. “Took us off guard and our reaction to it is, we just have to move on with the guys that are here and do our very best. Just like any other situation you just go forward, move on.”
Replacing Briggs won’t be easy.
The powerful nose tackle played in all seven games this fall, recording 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. He recorded a pair of sacks in the team’s loss to Wake Forest, and he racked up four total tackles in the game against Louisville.
Jahmeer Carter, a 305-pound freshman with high upside, slides into the starting nose tackle role. He’s played in all seven games this season, recording 10 tackles and half a sack.
“Jahmeer is a really good football player and has come in played a lot as a true freshman and played extremely well,” Howell said. “He’s physical. He moves lateraly really well, uses his hands really well, so high confidence in Jahmeer.”
Given Richard Burney’s health issue keeping him off the field the rest of the season, UVa’s defensive line depth is minimal. Carter will likely start alongside Mandy Alonso and JMU transfer Adeeb Atariwa.
UVa’s defensive line, which stops the run effectively most weeks, will be tested the rest of the way with Briggs and Burney no longer on the field.
As for Briggs, head coach Bronco Mendenhall said on his radio show Tuesday that he was surprised by the player’s decision to transfer. Typically, players who transfer from UVa do so to find a spot for more playing time. Briggs, on the other hand, was entrenched as a starter along the defensive line.
“I hope that Jowon can find a place and I can help him find a place that will match exactly what he’s looking for, and that’s my commitment to him,” Mendenhall said. “That’s what I shared with him today.”
In addition to Briggs’ departure, offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer suffered an injury against Louisville. Mendenhall shared Tuesday night on his radio show that Reinkensmeyer will miss the rest of the season.
Mendenhall called it a “challenge” to see Reinkensmeyer lying on the field after suffering the injury against the Cardinals.
It’s a big loss for the Cavaliers. Reinkensmeyer was among the team’s most experienced players. The senior started double-digit games in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was one of the more reliable offensive linemen on this year’s squad.
Offensive coordinator Robert Anae said Joe Bissinger, a redshirt sophomore from Texas, is expected to slide into the starting left guard spot. He’ll be flanked by Ryan Nelson at left tackle and Olusegun Oluwatimi at center.
Fortunately for UVa, they’ll play Abilene Christian on Saturday as a massive favorite. The game against an FCS foe gives the Wahoos a chance to work their new starters along the offensive and defensive line into the mix. They’ll need the youngsters to step up the next few weeks, with ACC games against Florida State, Boston College and Virginia Tech left on the schedule.
