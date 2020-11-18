Virginia football team loses depth in the trenches with Briggs transfer, Reinkensmeyer injury

It’s been a damaging week for the Virginia football team’s depth along its offensive and defensive lines.

News broke Tuesday that defensive tackle Jowon Briggs entered the transfer portal. The top recruit of UVa’s 2019 recruiting class saw meaningful action as a freshman, and he developed into one of the defense’s most consistent and productive players this fall.

But his UVa career is over.

The news came as a shock to Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell.

“I was surprised,” Howell said. “Took us off guard and our reaction to it is, we just have to move on with the guys that are here and do our very best. Just like any other situation you just go forward, move on.”

Replacing Briggs won’t be easy.

The powerful nose tackle played in all seven games this fall, recording 20 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. He recorded a pair of sacks in the team’s loss to Wake Forest, and he racked up four total tackles in the game against Louisville.

Jahmeer Carter, a 305-pound freshman with high upside, slides into the starting nose tackle role. He’s played in all seven games this season, recording 10 tackles and half a sack.