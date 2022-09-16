Virginia football team looks to bounce back against Old Dominion

No longer does Virginia have the time to lament how it performed a week ago.

The Cavaliers are inspired for their opportunity to return to form on Saturday afternoon, and they also are motivated by the chance to earn a victory against in-state foe Old Dominion, which out of the Sun Belt Conference has already proven capable of toppling a Power Five favorite. The Monarchs beat UVa’s rival, Virginia Tech, to open the season.

“They’re prideful,” Hoos coach Tony Elliott said of the Monarchs. “They want to win the state, just like we want to win the state and they’ve got a leg up on everybody because they’ve already got one victory in state.”

Said Cavaliers linebacker Josh Ahern: “They’re another team in the Commonwealth, and we got to beat them and defend the state.”

To do so, UVa (1-1) must be better on offense against ODU (1-1) than it was in its last outing when it only scored three points at Illinois to mark just the second time since 2019 that the Cavaliers didn’t tally an offensive touchdown.

Their offensive line failed to protect quarterback Brennan Armstrong, whose two-to-three touchdown-to-interception ratio has him off to a slow start in the Hoos’ new offense. Elliott said UVa wide receivers and running backs could be better, too.

“I’m excited for us, especially offensively,” Elliott said, “because they’ve got a structure that’s going to challenge us, and athletically they’re capable. And they’re going to come in here confident. They have no reason not to be. They’re going to come in here and sense that there’s blood in the water and they’re going to come after us. We’ve got to have our minds in the right place and show up Saturday ready to go.”

Elliott said UVa’s practice on Tuesday was the best Tuesday session it’s had this year. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said the same about Wednesday’s drills. He said his unit was able to get all of its situational reps in — red zone, first-, second- and third-down plays and two-minute drill.

The Cavaliers were 1-of-16 on third down versus the Illini.

“We’ll hopefully stay out of third-and-long,” Kitchings said. “On Saturday, we had 10 third down-and-nine plus[es]. It’s hard. Whereas the previous week, we stayed out of those situations.

“So, a lot of that is tied into first- and second-down success when you want to be aggressive and push the ball down the field early in the drive,” he continued. “If you don’t complete it, then you put yourself behind the chains. That doesn’t change our mindset of still wanting to be able to do that and mix in the run as well, but the key is staying out of that situation.”

ODU’s defense features talent at all three levels — defensive line, linebacker and secondary — so UVa will have to earn its yards. Defensive end Marcus Haynes enters with 12 career sacks and linebacker Jason Henderson’s 18 tackles in the Monarchs’ win over the Hokies are the most for any player in an FBS game this season. Six-foot-3 cornerback Tre Hawkins III has three pass breakups through two games.

And it’s likely ODU will at least use some of the blueprint that Illinois provided to slow the Cavaliers, and that includes man-on-man matchups.

But Kitchings said he still trusts his personnel in Armstrong as well as wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Lavel Davis Jr., Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp IV to have better effectiveness against the Monarchs in those encounters.

“The dam will break,” Kitchings said. “I don’t know when. Hopefully, it’s this weekend that it all comes together because there are flashes out there of it.”

Kitchings said he can still spot the solid chemistry Armstrong has with those pass-catchers, too, and that it’s stayed with them through the transition into the new scheme. The left-handed quarterback threw for 4,449 yards in 2021 and Wicks set the school’s single-season record for receiving yards with 1,203 last fall.

“A post is a post, an out is an out,” Kitchings said, “and we’ll get it together. It was there [against Illinois]. We just missed some opportunities truthfully.”

ODU, like UVa, is coming off a loss. The Monarchs were beaten 39-21 at East Carolina, and third-year ODU boss Ricky Rahne is seeking a bounce back from his bunch.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted to,” Rahne said. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to or the way we needed to, so we’re looking forward to getting back on the field and playing Virginia. It’s another great opportunity for us to play an in-state school, and so looking forward to being able to compete against Coach Elliott and his squad.”