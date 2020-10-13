Virginia football team looks for a way to kick-start its underperforming special teams

“We just need to focus on our assignments,” Simpson said. “Just like coach always says, we’re just one block away, and that’s truly it. We just have to focus on that and everything will play out on its own.”

The punt return game hasn’t been much better.

Whether it’s subpar blocking or opponent punting, the Cavaliers haven’t turned punts into return opportunities. Kemp IV returned just one punt this season, and it went for two yards last week against N.C. State.

On the plus side, Brian Delaney is perfect on his two field goal attempts and he’s made all 10 of his extra points. The team’s net punting statistic sits toward the bottom of the ACC, but Mendenhall has been pleased with Nash Griffin at the punter spot.

Griffin also threw a 26-yard completion to Nick Jackson on a fake punt against the Wolfpack. The play kept a drive alive and led to a touchdown.

“I was really happy with our punt fake and really like our punter and our field goal kicker, so that part is strong,” Mendenhall said.

Subpar performance in other special teams areas leaves the Cavaliers in a tough position.