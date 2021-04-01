Virginia football team likes its LB depth, even with Snowden and Zandier off to the NFL

“I feel a lot better, and I’ve just been waiting to get to this point where I’m starting to feel a lot better just so I can go out there and perform the way that I know I can and the coaches know I can,” Taylor said. “I’ve definitely gotten a lot better, and I’m very excited to see the improvement.”

With Taylor healthy outside, Jackson fills a role inside. He’s a physical presence, leading Virginia with 105 tackles in 2021. Jackson earned third team All-ACC honors last fall.

The coaches like Jackson’s tackling ability and instincts, although Poppinga was candid Thursday when discussing the likely starter’s coverage skills.

“Nick was not good in coverage last year,” Poppinga said. “As far as playing the run and his pass rush, I think he’s on par to be able to continue to develop to be a really good player in those two facets of the game. Now he’s got to get way better in his coverage, and he knows that and we’ve talked about it.”

UVa’s pass defense struggled last season, allowing an ACC worst 304.4 passing yards per game. Poppinga places some of that blame on underneath coverage, an area where linebackers often play an important role.