Virginia football team lands first verbal commitment of 2022 recruiting class
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia football team lands first verbal commitment of 2022 recruiting class

Karson Gay, a three-star tight end from Tennessee, verbally committed to the Virginia football program on Saturday, becoming the first verbal commitment in the Cavaliers' 2022 recruiting class.

The tight end shared his announcement on Twitter. He mentioned UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae and recruiting assistant Evan Butts as key factors in his decision to join Virginia.

“Thank you to Coach Anae and Coach Butts for making this decision easy and making me feel like family,” Gay wrote.

Gay is listed by 24/7 Sports at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds. In addition to UVa, he also received offers from notable programs such as BYU, Tennessee, USC and Virginia Tech.

“It was always a dream of mine to play college football,” Gay posted on social media. “To receive scholarship offers from some of the most prestigious schools in the country has been great.”

Gay opted to verbally commit to Bronco Mendenhall’s program. With good size, Gay figures to fit in UVa’s scheme well. The Cavaliers look for players who stand at 6-6 and weigh around 250 pounds.

Tony Poljan, who transferred to UVa from Central Michigan, fit that mold during the 2020 season. The graduate transfer caught 38 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns this past fall.

UVa also added Jelani Woods, a transfer tight end from Oklahoma State, this season. Gay hopes to eventually join the growing list of UVa pass-catching threats at the tight end position.

