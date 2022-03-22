Virginia football team kicks off spring ball with fast-paced practice

There’s no time wasted during Tony Elliott-led drills.

On a crisp spring morning in Charlottesville as the sun stretched across a pair of practice football fields, Virginia players hustled to match the pace their new coach demanded during his first session in charge of the Hoos.

“We were moving at a very fast tempo,” senior defensive back Anthony Johnson said, “and coach has an emphasis on running on and off the field and to every drill and every transition, so we made sure we did that today.”

Said senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong: “Guys got a little tired with the tempo. It’s the first day out and everyone is running around, but [Elliott] is telling me to step it up to try to speed up the tempo and keep it going.”

Elliott has a few goals for the next four-plus weeks through the April 23 Blue-White game, and he said one is for his bunch to establish their practice habits and routines.

He said he was pleased with the energy his Cavaliers displayed on Tuesday, and has reasons why he wants to push the pace of their workouts.

UVa started a little before 9 a.m. and was wrapped up before 11 a.m. by the time Elliott was meeting with reporters.

“The biggest thing for me is how we practice,” Elliott said, “because the guys have to understand that we have to practice in such a way that the games become easy because [practices are] so competitive and so fast that we get our conditioning done while we practice.”

Players were put through ball-security and position drills as Elliott, wearing a UVa cap, dark gray hoodie and matching sweats, moved from one spot on the field to the next. If his Apple Watch was tracking his steps, he definitely would’ve completed all his circles and accomplished his goal for Tuesday because the former Clemson offensive coordinator never stopped navigating and determining what position group to lend some advice to.

He was hands-on with instruction, at one point stressing ‘Keep your pads down!’ as the tight ends rolled by him and each one gripped the ball snug to their chests while protecting it after a catch.

Elliott called the first practice ‘really, really fun,’ since he was able to fully concentrate on football. Since getting the job this past December, he’s had more fundraising, recruiting and staffing responsibilities.

But Tuesday was the first chance to run his own practice.

“It’s like, ‘What am I supposed to be doing this period? Am I spending enough time on the defensive side?’” he said with a grin. “I felt myself gravitating toward the offense. I think I coached every offensive position today, and with the defense, they were rocking and rolling and I thought they had the better day if you’re comparing offense and defense.”

Elliott said he thought the entire defensive line played well and that junior defensive tackle Ben Smiley III impressed during practice. Elliott also said Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper, “has been awesome,” since getting to UVa this past January.

Johnson said on top of the speed and timing of drills, Elliott and his assistant coaches taught fundamentals throughout.

Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski led a tackling circuit in which all of the defensive assistants were charged with coaching one of the stops along the way.

“It’s really good to dial in on the fundamentals to get guys right with their technique in their positions,” Johnson said, “learning new schemes and to know how to master their technique to go out and execute in the game.

“They want us to be disciplined and sound in everything that we’re doing.”

Elliott said the on-field portion of learning the scheme will happen as the spring goes along and that the Cavaliers need to develop depth across the roster, but the priority for the initial session was to get his players to understand what he expects from them when they take the field.

“Guys that are playing from a place of joy and passion,” Elliott said in regard to what he’s looking for, “loving what they’re doing. And, understanding it’s going to be hard and challenging and coaches will get after you, it’s going to be intense and your body will be hurting and you’re going to feel fatigued, but finding a way to have joy and getting back to the love of the game like you were when you were a kid.

“A lot of energy, but trying to have controlled energy,” he continued. “Don’t want guys to be out of control. I want the coaches to coach. I don’t just want them to holler. I want them to teach, so it’s a combination of guys excited and ready to be challenged, but then also improving with their fundamentals and techniques and schematics because of the teaching that’s going on.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.