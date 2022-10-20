Virginia football team holds off Georgia Tech behind dominant defensive performance

ATLANTA — All of those extra tickets his teammates provided him came in handy.

Nick Jackson’s friends and family were able to see the linebacker and Virginia’s defense put together an unrelenting, unyielding and dominating performance in his home city of Atlanta.

He racked up eight tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery as the Cavaliers limited Georgia Tech’s offense to only a field goal in their 16-9 win at Bobby Dodd Stadium. His fourth-quarter sack with less than two minutes to play rid the Yellow Jackets of their last-chance comeback try, too.

The victory was UVa’s first on the road since Oct. 9 of last season and its first in Atlantic Coast Conference action since Oct. 23 of last fall.

And Jackson’s unit — the one he leads so well from within the middle of — from the first quarter through the final buzzer was stingy, even when it appeared the Yellow Jackets were poised to capitalize early after the Cavaliers fumbled their initial offensive possession away.

But Hoos cornerback Fentrell Cypress II tipped Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims’ pass into the end zone and UVa safety Coen King was there to intercept it. That takeaway kept the home team off the board and set the tone for the defense that has responded so well to tough situations throughout its first fall under coordinator John Rudzinski.

This season, the Cavaliers’ defense has surrendered only 34 total points after turnovers by their offense, which has amassed 18 this season and shows no signs of slowing the frustrating giveaway pace.

In the fourth quarter, Rudzinski’s group showcased that resolve again while protecting the seven-point led the Hoos would win by. On the heels of getting a punt blocked and Georgia Tech recovering it at the UVa 36-yard line, the defense forced the Yellow Jackets three-and-out and sent them backward beyond field-goal range thanks to defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.’s third-down sack.

UVa tallied 10 sacks and eight tackles for loss Thursday, and two sacks and two tackles for loss belonged to Bennett, who began his career at Georgia Tech ahead of transferring to join the Cavaliers last year.

Fellow defensive linemen Aaron Faumui, Paul Akere and Michael Diatta had a sack apiece, and that pressure impacted Yellow Jackets backup quarterback Zach Gibson. He was needed to step in for Sims, who suffered an injury early in the second quarter.

The only reason Georgia Tech managed to find the end zone was because in the opening quarter, Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a pass that was tipped, picked off and returned for a 37-yard score by Yellow Jackets linebacker LaMiles Brooks.

Thankfully, for the smothering UVa defense, Armstrong and company managed to do enough to separate.

He found first-half success through the air in chunks.

Armstrong connected with Dontayvion Wicks in the second quarter for a 44-yard touchdown that extended UVa’s lead to 13-6.

Wicks secured the reception on a crossing route while sprinting full speed toward the Cavaliers’ sideline only to halt as he evaded Georgia Tech’s Clayton Powell-Lee, spun forward past Yellow Jackets corner Zamari Walton and tight-roped the boundary before dashing back inside and toward the navy-and-gold painted end zone.

The touchdown also gave Armstrong the UVa record for career touchdown passes.

He also had a 1-yard rushing score to provide the Cavaliers their first lead in the opening quarter. That came after a 31-yard throw to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. to push the ball into Yellow Jackets’ territory. Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson drew a pair of pass interference penalties on the drive to get the Hoos closer and extend the series, too.