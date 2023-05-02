Virginia has hired Cordae Hankton as an offensive analyst, a school spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

Hankton spent last season as running backs coach at Charlotte, and has previous Power Five experience in the job he holds now. In 2021, Hankton filled the role of offensive analyst at Texas for Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, and before launching into those full-time positions, Hankton was a defensive graduate assistant at Michigan State and an offensive graduate assistant at Colorado.

UVa coach Tony Elliott has had an analyst position to fill ever since he promoted Adam Mims from offensive analyst to wide receivers coach in late January.

A native of Louisiana, Hankton coached in the high school ranks there for seven seasons ahead of jumping into college coaching. His older brother, Cortez Hankton, is the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at LSU and held that same title at Georgia while helping the Bulldogs to their first of two consecutive national championships two seasons ago.