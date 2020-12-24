Virginia football team gets commitment from TE transfer from Oklahoma State

After finding tremendous success in the form of transfer tight end Tony Poljan, Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia football team went back to the portal to fill a need at the same position.

Jelani Woods, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound tight end from Oklahoma State, announced Thursday night that he’s headed to UVa after four seasons with the Cowboys. He just wrapped up his redshirt junior season and has two years of potential eligibility remaining.

"I'm ready to get to work," he wrote.

With Poljan turning his attention toward professional opportunities, UVa’s tight end room features Grant Misch and a host of unproven underclassmen. Woods immediately adds experience to the tight end position.

Woods caught 31 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns during his time at Oklahoma State. This season, he caught eight passes for 129 yards and one touchdown.

The big tight end will hope to follow in Poljan’s footsteps. Poljan reeled in 38 receptions for 411 yards and six touchdowns, becoming one of the top tight ends in the ACC during his one season in Charlottesville.

Woods possesses the size and athleticism to become a red-zone receiving target and an important blocking threat in the running game.

