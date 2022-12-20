Virginia football team gets commitment from Clemson transfer running back Kobe Pace

Less than 24 hours ahead of college football’s early signing date, Virginia landed a commitment from a high-profile transfer prospect.

On Tuesday afternoon, former Clemson running back Kobe Pace announced his pledge to the Cavaliers.

“How could I not?!” Pace wrote on Twitter with a commitment graphic attached.

This past fall, Pace rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries with the touchdowns coming against Furman, Louisiana Tech and Miami.

He was more productive earlier in his career with the Tigers, though, when current UVa coach Tony Elliott was on staff at Clemson as its offensive coordinator.

During the 2021 campaign with Elliott calling plays, Pace racked up 104 carries for 641 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

His impending move to UVa reunites him with Elliott at a time the Hoos could use an extra running back, especially one with the upside that Pace has shown previously.

Veteran UVa running back Ronnie Walker Jr. entered the transfer portal last week and sophomore Amaad Foston is coming off of an ACL injury.

Prior to arriving at Clemson, Pace starred at Cedartown High School in Georgia, where Elliott initially began recruiting Pace to Clemson.

He’s the fourth transfer prospect the Cavaliers have earned a commitment from, joining former Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington, former Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett and former Saginaw Valley State offensive lineman Daijon Parker.