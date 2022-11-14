Virginia football team feeling 'devastation and heartache' following shooting deaths of three players

The void is one Virginia’s football program will never be able to fill.

Sunday’s shooting on Grounds that resulted in the tragic deaths of Cavaliers wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler as well as linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry has left the Hoos empty.

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today,” first-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said in a statement late Monday afternoon.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures,” Elliott said.

Perry, a fourth-year junior, played multiple positions on defense and could bounce between one and the other on short notice. Davis, the 6-foot-7 outstanding pass-catcher, had worked back from last season’s injury to contribute this year and scored touchdowns against Richmond and Syracuse this fall. Chandler was in his first season with the team after transferring from Wisconsin.

“Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends,” Elliott said. “These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a statement: “As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members. We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”