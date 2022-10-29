Virginia football team falls to Miami in four-overtime heartbreaker

Miami quarterback Jake Garcia’s run for a successful 2-point conversion gave the visiting Hurricanes a 14-12 walk-off win in four overtimes over Virginia on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The two sides traded field goals through the first pair of extra periods before the game was sent into a battle of 2-point tries. The Cavaliers failed on their first attempt when quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks fell incomplete. Had it been converted, the Hoos would’ve won since safety Antonio Clary intercepted Miami’s first try at a 2-point conversion.

But after the Hurricanes stopped the throw to Wicks, another throw from Armstrong to Lavel Davis Jr. was incomplete, too, setting up Miami for the chance to win in style on the road.

The two teams were tied 6-6 at the end of regulation in a contest that the defenses ruled.

Miami racked up five sacks and 11 tackles for loss while UVa tallied three sacks, five tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.

Each kicker, Miami’s Andres Borregales and UVa’s Will Bettridge, made four field goals.

The loss dropped the Hoos to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. ​