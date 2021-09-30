Virginia football team escapes with road win over Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Andres Borregales lined up for a 33-yard field goal to give Miami a win over Virginia.

The freshman pulled the ball left, slamming it into the upright. The ball bounced back to the turf as the clock expired.

Virginia, which seemed destined for a third consecutive ACC loss, escaped Miami with a 30-28 win over the Hurricanes. It’s the team’s first win at Miami since 2011.

UVa’s players stormed the field, madly celebrating a wild ending to a game they nearly gave away.

Virginia was either tied or leading Miami for the entirety of Thursday’s game, but it seemed like the team’s lead would slip away in the final seconds. Instead, the Cavaliers secured a much-needed road win to keep its slim ACC Coastal Division title chances alive.

The Hurricanes were without veteran quarterback D’Eriq King, who missed the game with an injury, and the team’s offense looked lethargic in the early going. Miami’s first five drives included four punts and a safety.

Fortunately for the home team, Virginia’s offense wasn’t at its best early either.