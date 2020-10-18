Virginia football team embarks on unexpected midseason rebuild

The clock ran out on Virginia’s road effort against Wake Forest, and the scoreboard didn’t paint a pretty picture for the Wahoos.
It was another loss, the team’s third straight defeat. This one came by a final score of 40-23 against the Demon Deacons.
A defense poised to be one of the best in the ACC this fall faltered yet again, allowing 483 yards of offense and 40 points.
Internally, the players want to take the season-long journey day-by-day. Externally, fans can’t help but peek at the schedule.
UVa (1-3, 1-3 ACC) heads to Miami next weekend to face a dynamic offense slowed this season only by the mighty Clemson Tigers.
A week later, the Cavaliers face a North Carolina team coming off an ugly loss to Florida State, yet it still sports one of the most dynamic passing attacks in college football.
One week after that, Virginia hosts a dangerous Louisville team that lost to Notre Dame in South Bend by just five points Saturday.
As Virginia fans look at the schedule, they see a potential 1-5 or even 1-6 start heading into the team’s bye week.
Those fans should consider the big picture when evaluating Virginia football this fall.
The Cavaliers lost Bryce Perkins, one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history, to graduation. They started what amounts to their third-string quarterback Saturday.
Virginia altered its offseason development significantly due to COVID-19, waiting deep into the preseason to return to somewhat normal preparation as head coach Bronco Mendenhall considered the possibility that a fall season may not ever occur.
Maybe most importantly, the Wahoos don’t have the usual buffer games that help a team ease into a season. UVa’s original schedule featured a marquee matchup with Georgia before two extremely winnable games against VMI and UConn. Instead, the Cavaliers opened the season with four ACC games.
This year’s schedule is undoubtedly the most challenging of the Mendenhall era.
Senior cornerback Nick Grant summed up the loss to Wake Forest well.
“We had a lot better energy, a lot better focus this week,” Grant said. “We just have to match that with our execution.”
Grant’s point can appear empty, given the 17-point loss, but he’s correct.
After falling flat on their face against N.C. State, the Cavaliers were energetic and boisterous on the sideline. At one point, linebacker Charles Snowden called for the bench to become even more excited, and the increased noise helped lead to a Wake Forest false start.
UVa played hard Saturday and remained engaged; the Wahoos just made costly mistakes yet again.
After a dominant Week 1 with five forced interceptions, UVa’s defense and secondary looks suspect. They’re struggling and the offense lacks the firepower, especially without starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, to compete in shootouts.
The defense allowed two touchdowns of at least 40 yards Saturday, including what turned out to be the game-winning, 75-yard touchdown run. Special teams fumbled a kickoff return in the fourth quarter that led to seven Wake Forest points.
Defensively, it’s hard to understand the mistakes.
UVa returns an experienced with group with players like Noah Taylor, Snowden and Zane Zandier at linebacker. In the secondary, Joey Blount, De’Vante Cross and Brenton Nelson possess experience alongside Grant. Even sophomore nose tackle Jowon Briggs got into the action Saturday with a pair of sacks.
Some of those talented individuals, especially the defensive backs, struggled at times Saturday.
“The secondary is giving up too many deep passes, not playing the ball well,” Mendenhall said.
Wake Forest averaged nearly 20 yards per completion, crushing UVa with deep pass after deep pass. They came early in the game and late in the contest as the Cavaliers’ experienced group in the back end wasn’t up to the task.
Blount, Cross and Nelson suffered injuries Saturday and missed portions of the game. It’s unclear how much time those players may miss moving forward.
Offensively, the fall quarterback competition featured Armstrong and Mississippi State transfer Keytaon Thompson. Lindell Stone, who likely would’ve been the third-string quarterback entering this fall if it wasn’t for Thompson battling a shoulder injury, earned the start Saturday.
“It’s not sustainable, but he can for a while,” Mendenhall said of Thompson playing quarterback with his shoulder still banged up.
In an era where quarterbacks reign supreme, Stone completed 24 of his 42 passes for 193 yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He averaged 4.6 yards per pass attempt and just eight yards per completion.
On the season, UVa is averaging nearly 50 pass attempts per game, but just 5.31 yards per pass attempt. They’re allowing 8.46 yards per pass.
The absence of Perkins is noticeable, especially when Armstrong has played just 2½ games this fall due to his concussion.
Even the absence of Thompson as a possible starting quarterback is glaring. He ran for 71 yards on 10 carries Saturday, and he caught a touchdown pass against Clemson. His play almost teases UVa faithful, showing brief flashes of what the Cavaliers could have at quarterback if his arm could handle 40 throws a game.
On special teams, the Wahoos have fumbled two kickoff returns and failed to generate long, game-altering returns. Joe Reed was the most decorated returner in program history. He’s gone, leaving the Cavaliers to fill his role with Taveres Kelly Jr, who missed the second and third games of the year with an injury. He played well Saturday.
Virginia isn’t executing the way it needs to and the Cavaliers won’t make excuses for their 1-3 start.
At the same time, it’s impossible to ignore that they’re starting their third-string quarterback a year after one of the best quarterbacks in program history led the offense. It took a creative, three-quarterback system for Virginia to move the ball effectively against Wake Forest.
The execution, after a strange offseason altered by a global pandemic, is lacking in all three phases.
“I loved the energy and mindset,” running back Wayne Taulapapa said of his offensive unit, which finished with over 400 total yards. “But we do have to execute no matter what.”
The sky isn’t falling in Charlottesville, even if the Cavaliers’ ACC title chances were dashed before Halloween.
But a year after making the ACC title game, a combination of factors from offseason preparation to injuries sent the Cavaliers into an unexpected rebuilding mode.
As teams like Florida State and Georgia Tech have shown this season, however, a bad loss or two doesn’t define the fall. Outside of Clemson, every ACC team has shown clear weaknesses. UVa will enter many of its remaining games this season as an underdog, but they’re not giving up on the year despite the rocky start.
There’s time yet to turn the year around.
“We’re having to adapt and adjust the best we can,” Mendenhall said. “I just want the mindset, the effort and the competitive spirit to remain, and the execution will catch up at some point. That’s my message to our team.”
