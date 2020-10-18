Virginia football team embarks on unexpected midseason rebuild

On special teams, the Wahoos have fumbled two kickoff returns and failed to generate long, game-altering returns. Joe Reed was the most decorated returner in program history. He’s gone, leaving the Cavaliers to fill his role with Taveres Kelly Jr, who missed the second and third games of the year with an injury. He played well Saturday.

Virginia isn’t executing the way it needs to and the Cavaliers won’t make excuses for their 1-3 start.

At the same time, it’s impossible to ignore that they’re starting their third-string quarterback a year after one of the best quarterbacks in program history led the offense. It took a creative, three-quarterback system for Virginia to move the ball effectively against Wake Forest.

The execution, after a strange offseason altered by a global pandemic, is lacking in all three phases.

“I loved the energy and mindset,” running back Wayne Taulapapa said of his offensive unit, which finished with over 400 total yards. “But we do have to execute no matter what.”

The sky isn’t falling in Charlottesville, even if the Cavaliers’ ACC title chances were dashed before Halloween.