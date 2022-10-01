Virginia football team blown out by Duke in lackluster showing

DURHAM, N.C. – To compare Virginia’s dreary effort Saturday night to the gloomy conditions – a steady mist and drizzle – that rolled through Wallace Wade Stadium wouldn’t be fair to the weather nor the hurricane that left behind those remnants.

The Cavaliers were more depressing.

From the start, they were non-competitive. The Hoos plagued themselves with costly penalties and special teams gaffes, and were behind by three touchdowns before one of their drives even reached the red zone in a lackluster 38-17 Atlantic Coast Conference loss at Duke.

It was the Blue Devils’ (4-1, 1-0 ACC) first victory in the series since 2014 to end UVa’s (2-3, 0-2 ACC) winning streak in the rivalry at seven.

And midway through the opening quarter, the Cavaliers started enhancing Duke’s chances.

Consecutive 15-yard penalties — a personal foul on defensive end Aaron Faumui and a hands-to-the-face flag called on defensive tackle Ben Smiley III — sent the Blue Devils into the red zone, and the subsequent snap resulted in the contest’s first points.

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard connected with wide receiver Jalon Calhoun for a 19-yard touchdown. Calhoun’s out-and-up route fooled Hoos safety Langston Long, allowing for Leonard to plant the pass in Calhoun’s lap as he stepped toward the blue-painted end zone.

The never-ending list of UVa mistakes didn’t stop there either, and for the second time in as many weeks, first-year coach Tony Elliott’s squad buried itself with an unforgivable first half.

Elliott needed to call timeout ahead of a fourth-down punt on his team’s next series because the Cavaliers weren’t lined up properly. The stoppage in play didn’t matter, though, and afterward, Duke blocked the punt anyway.

Another penalty, this time a roughing-the-passer call on defensive end Jack Camper, aided the following Blue Devils’ drive and pushed them to the Hoos’ 11-yard line. Three plays later, Leonard’s 2-yard rushing score and then an extra-point extended Duke’s advantage to 14-0.

UVa returner Demick Starling’s fumbled return-try on the ensuing kickoff gave possession back to Leonard and company immediately. Unsurprisingly, the Blue Devils transformed the turnover into points, marching 41 yards to cross the goal line again on running back Jordan Waters’ 1-yard touchdown run.

What was also troublesome for UVa was that its defense didn’t show up as a strength like it had through the first third of the campaign. Even in losses at Illinois and at Syracuse, the unit performed well and kept the Cavaliers in games while their offense struggled.

But in Durham, Duke racked up 367 total yards and Leonard accounted for three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) for rookie Blue Devils coach Mike Elko, who earned a win over Elliott on the heels of an offseason in which both were candidates for the Duke head-coaching job. Elliott removed himself from consideration by accepting the gig at UVa.

As the night grew longer and the first tilt between their respective teams went on, it became increasingly clearer Elko’s bunch was better prepared and more eager to be on the field.

Duke was joyous on the sideline with every turnover gained, first down converted and touchdown scored while the Cavaliers were lifeless until running back Perris Jones’ never-quit attitude revealed itself on an 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Brennan Armstrong late in the first half. Jones raced up the sideline and dove toward the pylon to tally UVa’s first score and cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 21-7 heading into halftime.

There was no further rally from the Hoos on this uneventful night, though.

Armstrong struggled again in Elliott’s offense that relies on precision and timing. The left-handed signal-caller, one of the best in the ACC a year ago, was 19-of-37 for 202 yards with the one passing touchdown and an interception on his last throw of the night. He had a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown and might’ve had another passing touchdown, but overshot wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. on a throw inside the 5-yard line when Davis was open in the third quarter.