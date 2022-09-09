Virginia football team aims to take the next step against Illinois

His productivity last Saturday was plenty strong enough for a first career start.

Virginia running back Perris Jones tallied 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and added an 11-yard reception for a score in the Cavaliers’ Week 1 victory over Richmond. He helped the Hoos as a team tally more than 250 yards on the ground in a game for just the third time in the last five seasons.

But the fifth-year senior rusher — while thrilled to have undoubtedly seized his initial opportunity as a starter — isn’t complacent and understands for UVa (1-0) to have its best shot for a nonconference win on Saturday on the road against Big Ten foe Illinois (1-1), he’ll need to have another steady showing.

“I want to be consistent,” he said. “That’s the key, and not falling off. You don’t want to have just one good performance and then go down. You want to continue to build upon that performance and get better and better every week.”

The same goes for all of the Cavaliers during their 4 p.m. bout with the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

UVa seeks to further expand on what worked well a week ago like achieving the balance on offense first-year coach Tony Elliott wanted the Hoos to or what was overwhelmingly positive like the collective tackling by the defense. Along the same lines, they want to fix their opening-game mistakes by eliminating turnovers and defending better against the run, so those issues don’t become season-long problems.

“It was a good first performance,” Jones said. “But we have a lot we have to work on and clean up to make sure that it’s a cleaner working machine. But it’s a good foundation.”

Elliott agreed, particularly about the output of the defense, since he said he thought the Cavaliers tackled better against Richmond than they did during preseason scrimmages. Senior linebacker Nick Jackson led the Cavaliers with 14, and safety Antonio Clary and cornerback Fentrell Cypress II had eight apiece.

“You could see that the guys are trying to work hard to transfer the drill work, because they work a ton on tackling,” Elliott said. “And we’re going to have to tackle this week. We’ve got to get that [running] back on the ground.”

Illinois running back Chase Brown currently tops the FBS with 350 rushing yards, and he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in 2021. The Fighting Illini, with Brown leading the way, averages 237 rushing yards per game.

To prevent Illinois from reaching that number, Brown breaking lengthy gains and the Fighting Illini’s offensive line from flexing their downhill strength while controlling the clock, UVa must continue tackling efficiently and upgrade its run defense after yielding 170 rushing yards last Saturday to the FCS Spiders.

Defensive end Jack Camper, a transfer from Michigan State who spent his first five seasons in the Big Ten, said the Hoos can benefit from the depth of their defensive line this Saturday. Last week, eight UVa defensive linemen saw regular action, but Camper said the substitutions up front weren’t as crisp as they needed to be, so the Cavaliers are looking to tighten up those personnel changes against the Illini.

“I specifically spoke with Chico [Bennett Jr.],” who Camper shares defensive end reps with, Camper said, “about this. I was telling him that we need to get our rotations down more fluidly on the field, so that once we get to the fourth quarter — because in the first half it might not seem like it’s that pertinent — but once we get to the fourth quarter, having those rotations down in the first half will allow us to get deeper in the fourth and be more productive on the field.”

He said UVa coaches instruct which defenders take the first snap of a series, but after that, it’s on the players to determine when a substitute, whether it’s by package or number of plays, is needed.

This week, the Hoos don’t want any moment wasted when they need to be lined up on time to properly defend against Brown.

“It’s having that knowledge and football knowledge,” Camper said, “to know if we’ve got time to sub or, if the ball came to our sideline, we can run off the field quick. We need to have those down pat this week, and not have to think about it.”

Another smaller detail the Cavaliers look to better perfect is its effort on offense, Elliott said.

Standout quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 246 yards and two scores and rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown, but Elliott noted there’s more Armstrong can do to increase the difficulty opposing defenses have trying to guard the Hoos.

“Offensively, I think that there are some guys we need to challenge to pick it up play in and play out, starting with our quarterback,” Elliott said. “Our quarterback had some lows in the game, and he wants to watch the play too much. I told him, ‘Hey, if you want to be a spectator, pay 60 bucks and go in the stands. You’ve got a job to do.’

“With our stuff, he’s got to control certain defenders by the way that he fakes,” Elliott continued. “Those are the types of things that I’m talking about, just the commitment to the little things that ultimately make you successful.”

And while UVa is stressing every intricacy, second-year Illini boss Bret Bielema is expecting a fierce test because of the skill Armstrong possesses and the respect he has for the Cavaliers’ staff. Five of Bielema’s assistants either worked with UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski or Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings in previous stops. Bielema said there’d be problems simulating Armstrong in practice because the Illini don’t have a left-handed quarterback on the roster and that Armstrong is “a very impressive guy.”

“We know we’re going to get great improvement from their units from game one to game two,” Bielema said, “so it’s a tremendous challenge for them to come in here.”