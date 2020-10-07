Virginia football team aims to fix first quarter offensive struggles

UVa’s new starting quarterback only completed one of his eight passes in the first quarter against Clemson for 11 yards. As the game progresses, however, Armstrong tends to improve as he develops into a rhythm.

Against Clemson he finished the first half by completing three consecutive passes for 72 yards and a touchdown to cut the halftime deficit to 14 points. He’s also been exceptional in the fourth quarter of games this fall, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It’s hard to even remember that’s how he started because he just was so competitive and did such a nice job down the stretch,” Mendenhall said.

Fortunately for Virginia, the Wahoos face a subpar N.C. State defense this Saturday. The Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 ACC) rank last in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing an abysmal 38.7 points per game. The team is 14th in the 15-team league in yards allowed, giving up 461 yards per game.

Through three weeks, the Wolfpack are also allowing 10.3 points per first quarter. They’re allowing 21.7 points in the first half of games, which is more than what six ACC teams allow per game.

If there’s ever a time to start fast, it’s Saturday.