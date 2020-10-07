Virginia football team aims to fix first quarter offensive struggles

The Virginia football team trots onto the field and adrenaline flows as the Wahoos prepare for kickoff.
As the game gets underway, fans tune in from inside the stadium or at home, hoping to see Bronco Mendenhall’s squad celebrate in the end zone on their way to ACC victories.
So far this fall, Virginia fans have seen a whole lot of punter Nash Griffin to start games. Griffin has punted 11 times through two weeks. Five of those punts have come in the first quarter.
Per stats from TeamRankings.com, UVa is one of six FBS teams currently playing this fall without a first-quarter point. The Wahoos have been outscored 20-0 in the first quarter this season. Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong is 7-for-21 in the opening quarter, passing for just 60 yards.
It begs the question: How can the Wahoos and Armstrong open games faster?
“I’ll take suggestions,” Mendenhall laughed during Monday’s media session. “No, he’s good. In fact, the other day his second throw I think hit Wayne Taulapapa right in the shoulder pad.”
That it did.
Armstrong’s second pass against Clemson was an easy pass out to the flat, and Taulpapa was open. Unfortunately, miscommunication resulted in Taulapapa looking down field. The ball hit his shoulder and bounced to the turf.
UVa’s new starting quarterback only completed one of his eight passes in the first quarter against Clemson for 11 yards. As the game progresses, however, Armstrong tends to improve as he develops into a rhythm.
Against Clemson he finished the first half by completing three consecutive passes for 72 yards and a touchdown to cut the halftime deficit to 14 points. He’s also been exceptional in the fourth quarter of games this fall, completing 17 of his 21 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
“It’s hard to even remember that’s how he started because he just was so competitive and did such a nice job down the stretch,” Mendenhall said.
Fortunately for Virginia, the Wahoos face a subpar N.C. State defense this Saturday. The Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 ACC) rank last in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing an abysmal 38.7 points per game. The team is 14th in the 15-team league in yards allowed, giving up 461 yards per game.
Through three weeks, the Wolfpack are also allowing 10.3 points per first quarter. They’re allowing 21.7 points in the first half of games, which is more than what six ACC teams allow per game.
If there’s ever a time to start fast, it’s Saturday.
“Anything we do, the whole idea is to start fast and get right to the point,” offensive coordinator Robert Anae said.
Illustrating that point, the coordinator joined his Wednesday media Zoom session by saying, “Alright, speed dial, boys! I ain’t gonna be here long.”
Virginia is tied for fourth nationally in plays per game, according to Team Rankings. The offensive is operating at a quick pace this fall, as does Anae during interviews. The Cavaliers want to see that sense of urgency translate into the first quarter.
“Yes, we have started slow,” Anae said. “The whole deal behind that is the expectation to become, and right now, we are not becoming fast enough.”
Regardless of the slow starts, UVa ranks sixth in the ACC in yards per game. The Cavaliers rank eighth in the conference in points per game, and that’s with one of their two games coming against No. 1 Clemson.
There’s no panic within the coaching staff about the slow starts. They want heightened urgency, but they expect Armstrong and company to pick up the pace eventually.
With two starts under his belt, Armstrong should soon begin to settle down at the beginning of games, pushing the adrenaline down and settling into the flow.
“We’ve made clear intent to have manageable throws that he likes to begin with,” Mendenhall said, “but it’s just gonna take time I think.”
