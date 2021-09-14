Virginia football team aims to finally slow down North Carolina QB Sam Howell

Perhaps most notably, Howell also used his legs to rush for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo raved about Howell’s offseason work in the weight room to be better prepared to run the football this fall.

With Carter and Williams in the NFL, UNC’s running backs aren’t as elite this fall. That leaves an opening for Howell as a ball carrier.

“He’s a valuable runner for us, and that’s obviously going to be a huge part of our running game this year because of the two guys we lost,” Brown said. “And that’s good, and that’s OK. We had Vince Young and Colt McCoy both at Texas, who were valuable runners for us and ran for a bunch of yards.”

In two previous meetings, Howell starred against UVa. That was in part due to Howell’s skill and in part due to the weapons at his disposal. The Tar Heels have weapons again this spring, but they aren’t as experienced and proven as last year’s squad that sent four marquee players to the NFL.

As a result, everything goes through Howell.