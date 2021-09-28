Virginia football team aims to clean up penalty issues against Miami

On the next possession, UVa’s offense gained 26 yards on a 2nd-and-16 pass play. The completion from Brennan Armstrong to Keytaon Thompson was negated due to offensive holding. Instead of having a first down inside Wake Forest territory, UVa punted a couple plays later.

“Those are just things we can’t have,” Thompson said. “We can’t be shooting ourselves in the foot like that, especially when we’re trying to come back or trying to deplete a deficit.”

The subsequent possession featured UVa jumping offside on a fourth-and-one rush by the Demon Deacons. The penalty helped Wake Forest keep the football, and the Demon Deacons added a field goal to take a 20-3 into halftime.

Had UVa not committed penalties on those three consecutive possessions, the Cavaliers could’ve been within one score of the Demon Deacons at halftime. UVa instead trailed by 17 at the break.

Virginia even opened the second half with a touchdown drive, but it pulled the team within 10 points rather than tying the game or handing UVa a slim lead.