Virginia football team aims to break through at Duke

The first third of Virginia’s football season left the Hoos with mixed results.

Home wins for first-year coach Tony Elliott’s club over in-state foes Richmond and Old Dominion provided optimism, and so did last Friday’s come-from-behind attempt at Syracuse. The Cavaliers erased a 16-point halftime deficit against the unblemished Orange only to lose in the final minutes, but the first half of that contest was one to forget and so was a Week 2, lopsided loss at Illinois in which they never found the end zone.

With an even record, UVa (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is seeking to steady itself and separate from the .500 mark during the thick of its league schedule. The Cavaliers continue ACC action on Saturday night with a trip to Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

“We set six goals before the season,” Hoos senior tight end Grant Misch said, “and the first one that we missed was to win the conference opener. Other than that, all of our goals are still on the table. I know it’s cliché, but Coach E said, ‘Peek up at the horizon every once in a while, but then put your head back down and work,’ so there’s still a lot out there.”

Said sophomore center Jestus Johnson III: “There’s a lot more football to be played.”

Offensively, UVa hasn’t hit its peak yet with players still adapting to the system Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings put in place. In the second half at Syracuse, though, the Cavaliers tallied three offensive touchdowns — the most they’ve had in any half since the first 30 minutes of their season-opening game against FCS Richmond.

Running back Perris Jones carried for 87 yards and a score, and Kitchings said he tried to put the ball in the hands of wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, who logged a rushing touchdown and led the Cavaliers in receptions. Misch recorded two grabs and quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw the best pass he’s thrown this season on a fourth-down, 4-yard touchdown to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. to tie the score and set up the go-ahead extra point.

“Illinois, we didn’t fight back,” Armstrong said. “That game [against Syracuse], we fought back and gave ourselves a chance. So that’s another step in the right direction."

“It’s starting to come together,” Elliott said. “It is a transition. It’s a change. We’re challenging Brennan [Armstrong] to throw on rhythm, which is a little bit different than what he’s used to. He’s used to kind of sitting back there, being able to let things unfold. Some of the things we’re asking him to do is to throw on rhythm.

“We’re asking the guys to read coverage and be able to make some adjustments. With that, it takes a little bit of time, chemistry and cohesion. We’re not far. We just need to find a way to hit that big one.”

If UVa’s offense can produce moving forward like it did in the second half against the Orange, the Cavaliers should find themselves in more favorable chances to win games as long as the defense maintains a high level of play.

The nine turnovers forced through four games by the Hoos are tied for the 13th most in the FBS and their 14 total sacks are tied for the fifth most in the country. And most impressively a week ago, they forced Syracuse to settle for five field goals in the six times it reached UVa territory.

“It’s a mindset,” defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., who has four sacks, said. “The coaches always say don’t let them run it in [the end zone]. If anything, they have to throw it, so that’s been the mindset going into every opportunity and situation when we’re in the red zone. That’s been our mindset.”

Duke, under first-year coach Mike Elko, will provide resistance to both UVa’s offense and defense, and Misch said he and his teammates aren’t overlooking or underestimating the Blue Devils based on last year’s 48-0 easy victory for the Hoos.

When Duke has the ball, it’ll lean on the precise passing of quarterback Riley Leonard, a veteran offensive line and an improving running game. Leonard is completing 71.3% of his throws and has racked up 1,047 passing yards to go along with six passing touchdowns. Duke’s O-Line has only allowed four sacks and enabled Leonard as well as running backs Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters to each average 5.4 yards per rush or better.

On defense, Duke has speed in the secondary and proven talent up front, according to Kitchings. Senior DeWayne Carter and second-year Notre Dame transfer Ja’Mion Franklin anchor the Blue Devils’ defensive line.

“A lot of the guys are the same guys, but they got a new coach this offseason,” Misch said, “so maybe there’s a new personality and new identity for the team. They’re playing well and playing together, and I think it’s a good team and it’ll be a good matchup.”