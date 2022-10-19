Virginia football team aims for elusive road win at Georgia Tech

Virginia hasn’t won a road game in over a year.

The Cavaliers are 0-for-their-last-5 away from home, including three setbacks this fall, with their last victory in that category coming on Oct. 9 of last season at Louisville.

UVa will try to halt its road woes on Thursday night, though, when the Hoos (2-4, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) head to Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

“First road victory of the season would mean everything for us,” Cavaliers right tackle Jonathan Leech said, “and it’d just really boost us into the right direction for the rest of the season.”

To notch that elusive win outside of Charlottesville and, perhaps, begin to turn around coach Tony Elliott’s first campaign in charge, this UVa group is seeking a strong start-to-finish performance against the Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers, correctly, feel they’ve played well at times this fall. The way they rallied in the second half at Syracuse in their ACC opener nearly enabled them to stun the now No. 14-ranked Orange. But falling behind 16-0 in Central New York proved to be too much a deficit to overcome.

And the last time out at home against Louisville, the Hoos jumped ahead 10-0 — highlighted by quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 40-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks — but they couldn’t hold the lead. Armstrong fumbled in the red zone with a chance to further extend the early advantage, threw two interceptions and was sacked six times while Louisville erased the margin and outscored the Cavaliers 34-7 over the final three quarters.

Defensively, they were stingy with the exception of one long pass play in their loss at Illinois, and offensively, Armstrong and the offensive line made strides in their loss at Duke.

Their mission for this ACC bout is to put what’s worked together for all four quarters versus Georgia Tech.

“It’s complementary football,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “We’re all going to talk about it, but it’s each of your parts taking care of their respective part of the ball and that’s how you win football games and that’s our goal for Thursday night.”

Said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings about how his unit can find success throughout an entire game: “It starts with this, right, we’ve got to eliminate the turnovers. That’s one thing. We’ve got to eliminate the hits on the quarterback. We’ve had too many sacks. And then we’ve got to catch the ball, and if we do those things, we’re going to have a really, really consistent and productive offense.”

Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key said Armstrong is still plenty capable of battering a defense, especially if his trust in his offensive line grows. Armstrong is one touchdown pass shy of becoming the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in touchdown throws.

He had eye-popping stats a year ago, but as he’s tried to adjust to the Cavaliers’ balanced attack, Armstrong is completing only 55% of his passes and has five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

“But I turn on the tape and I don’t see a down year,” Key said. “I see a dangerous guy with elite receivers on the edge. They have play-making ability. They’re long. They have extended reach, where even if a ball is off, that their length at the receiver position allows them to overcome that with the catch-radius. He’s able to get that ball to those guys and push it down the field.”

When the Yellow Jackets have the ball, the Hoos will be tasked with slowing dual-threat signal-caller Jeff Sims. The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder is the same type of quarterback that Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is, UVa defensive back Coen King said.

In Georgia Tech’s consecutive wins over Pittsburgh and Duke, Sims — a high school teammate of UVa safety Antonio Clary — combined to throw for 329 yards, rush for 176 yards and account for four total touchdowns without an interception.

Rudzinski said Key and the Yellow Jackets’ staff does a nice job of incorporating Sims into their running game, which also features running backs Hassan Hall, Dylan McDuffie and Dontae Smith, who are each capable of filling the stat sheet.

“You put the Malik Cunningham’s and Jeff Sims’ in the same box,” King said, “and they create a whole other game with their legs and you can’t underestimate their throwing ability. I think a lot of their offense goes through him and if we can contain him, it puts a stop to a lot of their other weapons.”

King said to do that well, the Hoos need to maintain their top effort and understand their assignments from kickoff through the final buzzer.

“It comes down to everyone doing their individual responsibilities,” King said. “You see the plays that do break out in the big games — like against Syracuse and even Illinois — a lot of those were single mistakes by a few players not doing their job. Not collectively as a defense, but just a few players misaligning or not doing their jobs correctly. And if we get this collective mindset that this is my one-eleventh of the team and are sticking to that and not trying to do someone else’s job, I think we can finish strong.”

Cavaliers senior defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., a second-year transfer from Georgia Tech, added: “Where we’ve went wrong is we haven’t made sure to keep our foot on the gas. You know, as Coach Elliott says and I agree wholeheartedly with this, ‘It’s you can’t get complacent when you’re up. You’ve got to keep dominating your opponent and you’ve got to handle success well.’ That’s something we’ve got to do better at and that’s something I think we’re going to be able to do come Thursday.”