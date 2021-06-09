Virginia football team adds transfer WR, picks up two commitments

It may be the offseason, but the past week was a fairly busy one for the Virginia football team’s roster construction.

Bronco Mendenhall and company received two verbal commitments from high school prospects in the last seven days and officially added Artie Henry III, a graduate transfer wide receiver from Marshall.

Henry III, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played in 22 games for Marshall. He finished his career with the Thundering Herd with 42 receptions for 504 yards and six touchdowns.

Prior to playing at Marshall, Henry III spent two seasons at San Diego Mesa Junior College, where he caught 25 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

A three-star receiver coming out of high school, Henry III returned kicks in high school, junior college and one year at Marshall due to injuries at punt returner. He ran track in high school, and speed and agility seem to be his strengths.

UVa also added three-star quarterback Davis Lane last Saturday. Lane, a Lynchburg native, picked UVa over Army, Columbia and Dartmouth, among other schools, according to 24/7 Sports.