Virginia football team adds three-star linebacker to 2022 recruiting class

Stevie Bracey, a three-star linebacker from Georgia, verbally committed to the Virginia football team’s 2022 recruiting class Sunday. Bracey announced the decision on social media.

Virginia was one of the few Power 5 programs to offer Bracey, according to 24/7 Sports. Indiana, Syracuse and Minnesota were the other Power 5 programs to offer the linebacker. He received significant interest from top-tier Group of 5 programs and a few FCS schools. Army, Liberty and UCF all offered Bracey.

He becomes the fourth verbal commitment in Virginia’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins Will Hardy as players in the 2022 class from Georgia. Trey McDonald and Karson Gay are both from Tennessee, as all four of UVa’s current verbal commits are out-of-state prospects.

Bracey is a good athlete who has played a few positions in high school. In addition to being a standout linebacker, Bracey played tight end on offense. He also has experience at long snapper, contributing to the special teams unit.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Bracey plays with a good combination of power and speed. While there’s room to fill out his frame, Bracey doesn’t lack toughness at the position.

He fits the mold of a Virginia linebacker commit. While not a five-star prospect receiving dozens of Power 5 offers, there’s athleticism and toughness that can be developed. Bracey will play a final season of high school football before joining UVa and embarking on his collegiate career.

