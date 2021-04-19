Virginia football team adds three-star defensive back from Georgia to 2022 recruiting class

Will Hardy, a three-star defensive back from Georgia, verbally committed to the Virginia football team’s 2022 recruiting class Monday. Hardy shared the decision on social media.

Hardy also received offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Pitt and Wake Forest among other schools, according to 24/7 sports. The three-star prospect is listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and he’s likely to play safety at UVa.

In high school, Hardy has played both defensive back and wide receiver. He possesses good hands and speed. As a receiver, he’s dynamic after the catch. As a safety, Hardy does well diagnosing plays. He’s also spent time on special teams during his high school career, giving UVa a potential option in kickoff and punt coverage.

The Georgia product becomes the third member of UVa’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins Karson Gay, a tight end from Tennessee, and Trey McDonald, an outside linebacker from Tennessee, in the class.

Virginia has found success recruiting Georgia in recent years. Five members of UVa’s 2021 recruiting class were from Georgia, and starting inside linebacker Nick Jackson is from the state as well. Jackson, who enters his junior season this fall, led the team in tackles in 2020.

Rodney Hill, a three-star athlete from Georgia, had been verbally committed to UVa, but opted to reopen his recruitment earlier this offseason. Shortly after that announcement, Hill verbally committed to ACC foe Florida State.

