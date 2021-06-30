Virginia football team adds offensive lineman Joe Brown to 2022 recruiting class

Joe Brown, a three-star offensive lineman from Utah, verbally committed to the Virginia football team's 2022 recruiting class Wednesday.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Brown boasts a good frame for an inside offensive lineman prospect. He selected Virginia over schools such as BYU and Indiana, according to 24/7 Sports.

Brown becomes the ninth verbal commitment in UVa’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s the second offensive lineman in the class, joining Virginia native Brody Meadows, who committed to the program Friday.

Virginia’s offensive line has developed into a strong point for the Cavaliers under offensive line coach Garett Tujague. Once an inexperienced group lacking push up front, the Cavaliers return a veteran offensive line for the upcoming fall season.

They’re understandably excited about the long-term future of the position group as well.

Andrew Gentry, a four-star member of the 2020 recruiting class, is expected to join the program ahead of the 2022 season after a two-year religious mission trip. Programs such as Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame were among those that made a push to land Gentry.