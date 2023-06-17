The Virginia football team has added nine preferred walk-on players to its roster for the upcoming season, head coach Tony Elliott announced this week.

All nine players were scheduled to arrive on Grounds this weekend.

The group, which includes six players from the Commonwealth of Virginia, consists of three defensive linemen, two offensive linemen, one linebacker, one wide receiver, one punter/place kicker and one tight end.

“We are excited to have these young men enroll at Virginia and join our program for the 2023 season,” Elliott said in a release announcing the additions. “They all had multiple options on where to attend college and continue their football careers, so their belief in what we are building at Virginia is meaningful to our program and in their communities.”

The defensive linemen joining the program are Nana Appouh (Herndon), Justin Stewart (Alexandria) and Gabe Sneed (Big Stone Gap).

Appouh, a 6-foot-4, 300-pounder, played on both sides of the line at Herndon High School and helped lead the Hornets to a 6-5 record this past season, their first winning season since 2008-09. He was a first-team All-Liberty District defensive lineman.

He will be joined by Stewart, a 6-2, 220-pound defensive end/linebacker who played high school football at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes School in Alexandria. According to 247sports, Stewart had offers from both Army and Air Force, but decided to join the Cavaliers as a preferred walk-on.

Joining the UVa defensive line from the other side of the Commonwealth is Sneed, who is 6-5 and 250 pounds. He played defensive end and tight end at Union High School in Southwest Virginia and was a four-time all district and three-time all-region selection for the Bears. Sneed also was a track and field athlete at Union, earning all-state honors in the discus and shot put.

On the other side of the trenches will be offensive linemen Andy Lutes (Salem) and Dane Steele (Charlotte, N.C.).

Lutes, a 6-4, 260-pound lineman, played offensive and defensive tackle for perennial state powerhouse Salem High School and was part of the Spartans' state championship team during the COVID-delayed spring season in 2021. He was a team captain and earned first-team All-River Ridge District honors during his senior season.

Steele (6-4, 285) played on the offensive line at Covenant Day School in Charlotte and was a first-team NCISAA all-state selection. He will be a second generation Virginia football player. His father, Gary Steele, played for the Cavaliers from 1988-92.

The UVa linebacking corps adds Rob Keys, a 6-2, 200-pounder from Westfield High School in Chantilly. Keys played both middle and outside linebacker for the Chargers, helping them amass a 7-5 record and a win in the VHSL Class 6 playoffs this past season.

Claiborne Richards will join the Cavaliers' receiving room. The 5-11, 175-pound receiver played high school football at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville and was a Tennessee D2AAA all-state honoree. The Cavaliers' first game this season will be in Nashville against Tennessee on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium.

Hayden Rollison, a 6-3, 230-pound tight end from Collegiate School in Richmond, also will join the program. Rollison was a team captain and a first-team VISAA all-state selection at tight end this past season for the Cougars.

The UVa special teams unit adds Elijah Silbeck, a 6-5, 200-pound punter/place kicker from Indianapolis. During his senior season at Warren Central High School, he was named Indiana Mr. Football Kicker of the Year after kicking four field goals (with a long of 42 yards), averaging 41.3 yards on punts and going 25-for-26 on extra-point attempts.