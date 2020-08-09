Virginia football team adds JMU graduate transfer Adeeb Atariwa

The Colonial Athletic Association to Virginia pipeline continued Sunday when James Madison graduate transfer Adeeb Atariwa announced his commitment to Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers. The announcement comes after the Cavaliers recently announced the addition of Shane Simpson, a transfer running back from Towson.
Atariwa plays defensive tackle and will be immediately eligible with one year of eligibility remaining.
JMU announced the postponement of its fall football season Friday. Towson, also a CAA school, won’t play football this fall either due to COVID-19. With UVa still planning on competing this fall, Atariwa and Simpson opted to join the Wahoos.
“Excited to announce that I will be attending THE University of Virginia to continue my football and academic career!” Atariwa wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful to all of the support which has made the decision making process easy. Looking forward to being a part of the Cavalier culture.”
Atariwa shined during his time at the FCS level.
He started 23 games over the past two seasons, helping the Dukes reach the FCS National Championship Game in 2019. Atariwa finished the 2019 season with 52 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He played a major role on JMU’s defensive line, which was one of the most disruptive at the FCS level in 2019.
The Dukes ranked third nationally in scoring defense in 2019, and the team led the nation in total tackles for loss during the year. Atariwa played an important part in that effort.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and roughly 280 pounds, Atariwa possesses solid size. While he isn’t the largest defensive tackle, he uses a good blend of strength and quickness to maneuver past offensive linemen.
Atariwa adds depth to a solid defensive line. Jowon Briggs is expected to star at nose tackle, but Atariwa is capable of lining up in that position as well. He’s also versatile enough to play on the end of the defensive line, providing additional depth for players like Aaron Faumui, Richard Burney and Mandy Alonso.
The Cavaliers continue to add FCS prospects with NFL aspirations looking to find a home for the fall.
