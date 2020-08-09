Virginia football team adds JMU graduate transfer Adeeb Atariwa

He started 23 games over the past two seasons, helping the Dukes reach the FCS National Championship Game in 2019. Atariwa finished the 2019 season with 52 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He played a major role on JMU’s defensive line, which was one of the most disruptive at the FCS level in 2019.

The Dukes ranked third nationally in scoring defense in 2019, and the team led the nation in total tackles for loss during the year. Atariwa played an important part in that effort.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and roughly 280 pounds, Atariwa possesses solid size. While he isn’t the largest defensive tackle, he uses a good blend of strength and quickness to maneuver past offensive linemen.

Atariwa adds depth to a solid defensive line. Jowon Briggs is expected to star at nose tackle, but Atariwa is capable of lining up in that position as well. He’s also versatile enough to play on the end of the defensive line, providing additional depth for players like Aaron Faumui, Richard Burney and Mandy Alonso.

The Cavaliers continue to add FCS prospects with NFL aspirations looking to find a home for the fall.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.