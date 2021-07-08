Virginia football team adds highly rated kicker to 2022 recruiting class

The Virginia football team added one of the top-ranked high school kickers in the country to its 2022 recruiting class on Thursday.
Will Bettridge, a kicker for Gulliver Prep in Miami, announced his commitment to Bronco Mendenhall and the Cavaliers on his Twitter page.
Bettridge, who is coached at Gulliver Prep by former Virginia linebacker Earl Sims, chose the Cavaliers over offers from several other power five programs, including LSU, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Florida State.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Bettridge is ranked as one of the top 10 kickers in the 2022 class by several sites that focus on kicking and punting. Kornblue Kicking ranks Bettridge as the No. 1 kicker in the country for the 2022 class, while Kohl's Kicking rates him as a five-star prospect and the No. 7 kicker in the class.
"He is a clean ball-striker who has the metal make-up to do well at the next level," Kohl's writes in its scouting report. "Bettridge has shown an ability to compete and his overall ability will continue to develop in the coming years."
Bettridge could have a chance to compete for playing time early in his college career.
Virginia currently only has one placekicker on its roster, junior Hunter Pearson, who has not seen game action since the 2018 season, when he went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and 6-for-6 on extra-point tries.
Bettridge becomes the 10th commitment in Virginia's 2022 class and the first from the state of Florida. The class, which is ranked 45th nationally by 24/7 Sports, currently includes two in-state players (OL Brody Meadows and QB Davis Lane), two Georgia players (LB Stevie Bracey and WR Will Hardy), two Tennessee players (TE Karson Gay and LB Trey McDonald) and one player each from Texas (DL Anthony Holmes), Utah (OL Joe Brown) and North Carolina (WR Dakota Twitty).