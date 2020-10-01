Virginia football team adds four-star offensive lineman to 2021 recruiting class

Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia received great news Thursday night when Noah Josey, who is rated as a four-star offensive guard by Rivals, joined the Cavaliers' 2021 recruiting class.
He becomes the 21st verbal commitment of Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class.
Josey, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman from Tennessee, picked Virginia over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and others. The highly touted prospect is one of the top verbal commitments in the 2021 class.
The offensive lineman uses his size well at the high school level. Josey dominates in the run game and controls defenders in pass protection.
He’s an elite addition to UVa’s 2021 class, which is loaded with offensive linemen.
The class also includes Logan Taylor, a 6-8, 290-pound lineman from Canada who plays his high school football in Alexandria, Virginia. 24/7 Sports rates Taylor as a four-star prospect along the offensive line. He received offers from Florida, Miami and Virginia Tech, among others.
Hugh Laughlin, a Georgia native, is another highly rated offensive lineman in Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class. He received offers from Florida State and Louisville, among others.
Ty Furnish and Charlie Patterson are both offensive line prospects from Georgia also verbally committed to UVa.
Mendenhall and UVa’s coaches believe the current offensive line is the best since their arrival in Charlottesville. With the addition of four-star prospect Andrew Gentry in the 2020 class — he’s on a religious mission but should join the Wahoos in 2022 — stellar offensive line play may become a staple of the UVa program.
Saturday will show if Virginia can compete on the field with elite teams like Clemson in 2020. At the very least, UVa is starting to win recruiting battles against the best teams in college football.
