Virginia football team adds four-star offensive lineman to 2021 recruiting class

Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia received great news Thursday night when Noah Josey, who is rated as a four-star offensive guard by Rivals, joined the Cavaliers' 2021 recruiting class.

He becomes the 21st verbal commitment of Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class.

Josey, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman from Tennessee, picked Virginia over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and others. The highly touted prospect is one of the top verbal commitments in the 2021 class.

The offensive lineman uses his size well at the high school level. Josey dominates in the run game and controls defenders in pass protection.

He’s an elite addition to UVa’s 2021 class, which is loaded with offensive linemen.

The class also includes Logan Taylor, a 6-8, 290-pound lineman from Canada who plays his high school football in Alexandria, Virginia. 24/7 Sports rates Taylor as a four-star prospect along the offensive line. He received offers from Florida, Miami and Virginia Tech, among others.

Hugh Laughlin, a Georgia native, is another highly rated offensive lineman in Virginia’s 2021 recruiting class. He received offers from Florida State and Louisville, among others.