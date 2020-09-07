Virginia football team adding Harvard graduate transfer running back

The work didn’t stop for Virginia football coaches Monday, even as others celebrated the Labor Day holiday.

With fewer than two weeks until the start of the Cavaliers' fall season, Harvard transfer running back Devin Darrington announced his commitment to UVa on Monday evening.

Unfortunately for the Wahoos, they won’t gain his services this fall.

Darrington will join the team as a graduate transfer next summer. He won’t join the team this fall since he’s yet to graduate from Harvard.

Darrington plans to earn his degree from Harvard in May before transferring to UVa. According to a recent ESPN story, Darrington hopes to retain two years of eligibility once he arrives at UVa.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back earned All-Ivy League second team honors last season, rushing for 734 yards on 182 carries. He also added seven touchdowns on the ground.

Darrington surpassed 100 yards rushing in three of Harvard’s 10 games last season. He finished with a season-high 115 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in a victory over Howard.

As a receiver out of the backfield, Darrington snagged six catches for 48 yards.