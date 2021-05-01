Virginia football spring game represents a step toward a normal fall

“It was real fun to come out and see fans surrounded and cheering on every catch I make,” Wicks said.

With sophomore star Lavel Davis Jr. out for at least most of the fall, the Cavaliers need Wicks’ production.

Alongside Wicks is senior offensive weapon Keytaon Thompson. The former Mississippi State transfer plans to build on a 2020 campaign in which he averaged 7.3 yards per touch. He caught a handful of balls Saturday and is expected to be used all over UVa’s offense in the fall.

While not focal points Saturday, Oklahoma State graduate transfer tight end Jelani Woods and senior slot receiver Billy Kemp IV both caught touchdowns during the scrimmage. They don’t possess the same breakaway speed as Wicks, but they’re likely security blankets for Armstrong this season.

Senior Ra’Shaun Henry, who had an impressive spring, was unavailable Saturday for an undisclosed reason. Mendenhall wasn’t overly concerned by his absence.

“He just wasn’t available, but he was, going into this spring game, our most productive receiver of the spring,” Mendenhall said. “We really like how he’s developed.”