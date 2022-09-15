Virginia football program's scheduling becoming more 'nuanced' amid shifting landscape

There’s a need to be nimble in Jim Booz’s line of work.

The deputy athletic director for administration at Virginia handles nonconference scheduling for the football program, and the task, at least recently, requires foresight because of the sport’s quickly shifting national landscape with realignment and the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

“Things changing make it a little bit more nuanced,” Booz said. “I don’t know if it’s harder or not, but it’s certainly more nuanced.”

Take how UVa’s 2023 season-opening contest against Tennessee in Nashville came to be.

The Cavaliers were previously slated to host BYU and Liberty next fall, but because the Cougars are foregoing independence to join the Big 12 and the Flames are departing their independence for Conference USA, their games with the Hoos had to be scrapped.

Booz had voids to fill, and no luxury of the usual years in advance that these non-league bouts are typically agreed upon.

“But that created opportunities for people,” Booz said, “and we took an opportunity to add Tennessee to our schedule, which worked out really well for us. It could’ve been a huge obstacle and it wasn’t easy to work through, but it was an opportunity to try to make it a much more attractive opponent for us.”

The meeting with the Volunteers — who canceled their previously scheduled game against BYU for next season as well — will be played Sept. 2, 2023. That forced UVa to find a new date to host FCS William & Mary, but Booz said the Cavaliers and the Tribe will play on Oct. 7 instead. Additionally, UVa rounded out its four-game nonconference schedule by replacing Liberty with a Sept. 9 home date against nearby James Madison, which elevated from FCS to FBS status this year.

UVa and Maryland begin a home-and-home next season in College Park (Sept. 16), too.

Of course, before any contracts were signed, the head coach had to be consulted and with the timing of how next year’s schedule progressed, it was the first chance for Booz to work with new Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott on games.

This season’s nonconference slate was completed prior to Elliott’s arrival. The Hoos host Old Dominion on Saturday in their last non-league game until November when Coastal Carolina visits Scott Stadium.

But Booz said collaborating with Elliott has been easy. Others in the athletics department are involved as well, such as athletic director Carla Williams and director of administration and special projects Kyle King.

“One of the things people have heard [Elliott] say before a lot is ‘alignment,’” Booz said. “And I think that goes into the scheduling philosophy, too, right? We’re aligned, which helps significantly. He wants to play good football games and competitive, attractive football games that create a nice, exciting atmosphere. So, we’re working hand-in-hand on that.”

Said Elliott: “They asked me if we wanted to open with Tennessee. I said, ‘Heck yeah.’ I’m building a program, so I need to know where we’re at. We’ll find out where we are respectively within the conference, but on the national stage [also], and I understand that there’s probably a couple games that we’re not ready for right now, but I want to build to that.”

Booz said folks at JMU were very eager to discuss scheduling, and he hopes it can be a game the Hoos play beyond next year as well.

Elliott is all for playing meaningful games.

“That’s in-state, and we’ve got to play JMU,” Elliott said. “Philosophy-wise, if we’re going to get to where we need to be, we need to play those games. And I think it’s good for the state when we play those games. It’s good for us in recruiting, it’s good for them in recruiting, it’s good for the state when we play all the different teams within the state.”

Since Elliott got to Charlottesville, the Hoos have also announced a home-and-home for 2027 and 2028 with Big Ten member Indiana.

As for navigating scheduling through more potential realignment and the jump from a four-team CFP to a 12-team CFP, Booz said one difference he’s noticed as of late is schools aren’t scheduling 15 to 20 years out like they were a decade or even five years ago.

In regard to changes in conference affiliation, Booz said, “it creates a little bit of a pause for people to figure out what their own conference scheduling requirements are going to look like.

“They have to figure that out first,” he continued, “and then they look for attractive matchups for their own institutions. I’d say it depends on the circumstance [how scheduling is impacted] because there’s been times where it’s moved quicker with some of our recent opportunities, but then there’s some in a holding pattern.”

He said the Atlantic Coast Conference’s move to a 3-5-5 model in league hasn’t altered how UVa will schedule outside the ACC.

Next season through 2026, the Cavaliers’ annual three opponents inside that structure are Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Louisville. Those could change after the four-year cycle, though, but Booz said because he expects all conference games to be competitive regardless of year and opponent, right now UVa doesn’t see that changing how it sets up non-ACC games.

And about the playoff, Booz said if strength of schedule becomes a highly-valued criteria of the CFP selection committee, more people in roles like his will factor that in when they schedule.

“The playoff expanding will certainly impact scheduling to a degree,” he said, “but I don’t know if it’s as significant as some might think because those programs want to schedule competitive games anyway. So, they have and they are, and that’s good for college football.”