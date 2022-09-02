Virginia football program ready to kick off Elliott era against Richmond

Their initial encounter came eight and a half months ago.

In mid-January, new Virginia coach Tony Elliott was in the earliest stages of molding what his Cavaliers’ program would look like come fall and addressing their roster needs. Michigan State transfer defensive end Jack Camper, at the same time, was determining where he’d play this season and took a visit to UVa.

A dinner Camper had then with Elliott, Elliott’s wife Tamika and Hoos defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing was enough to convince the 6-foot-5, 252-pound defender that the Cavaliers were the right fit for him and that Elliott, because of his genuine attitude, was the coach that Camper wanted to finish his career playing for.

Elliott makes his head-coaching debut Saturday when UVa hosts Richmond for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at Scott Stadium, and although there’s been plenty fresh to learn for the Cavaliers since his hiring — from the way they practice to the systems they use on offense and defense — their first-year boss has been a rock while guiding them through change.

“Coach Elliott is the exact same person as when I committed here,” Camper said, “which is something huge because often when you’re going through a recruitment process you get a facade put on by coaches, coaching staffs and even the schools in general. And I’ve been here since January and nothing has changed with Elliott from when I came here on my visit and I’ve been really happy to see that.”

Those who already were on grounds when Elliott arrived from Clemson in December agreed, and now they’re anxious to showcase against the Spiders all the transformations they’ve made under his watch.

“It was a lot of hollering, getting on us and making sure that we know where he’s coming from and just getting the message,” wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-teamer last year, said this week about those first impressions of Elliott. “Not worrying about the tone, but getting the message of what he’s saying so we can get that and adapt to what he’s saying next.

“It’s still the same,” Wicks continued. “He is on us, hard, keeping us on a path to where we need to be and getting us ready for this game on Saturday.”

Said senior defensive tackle Aaron Faumui about Elliott: “He’s the same dude. He always comes out here with the same, right mentality and he’s always getting us hyped before we go out to practice.”

Faumui said he’ll watch closely how Elliott acts on the sideline. During his seven-year run as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, Elliott called plays from the press box.

“We’re excited to see what type of character he brings out on game days to the field,” Faumui said with a smile.

Elliott said he isn’t sure exactly how it’ll feel to lead a team into action for the first time in his career, but that he, frankly, hasn’t had time to think about it either while in the midst of planning for this season-opening bout.

He is eager for particular moments to align throughout the game, though.

“It is seeing the joy and the smiles and the excitement on the guys’ faces in the locker room,” Elliott said, “so that’s what I’m looking forward to the most and then also evaluating. And again, still, I’m teaching. I’m teaching the game because we’ve never been in a game setting. I’m teaching the staff what the expectations are, so that’s what I’m looking for.”

The Hoos finished 6-6 last year, having lost four straight games to end the 2021 campaign before former coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down and Elliott took over. Richmond won its final four contests last fall to cap the year with a 6-5 mark, but missed the FCS playoffs.

Sixth-year Spiders coach Russ Huesman made offseason alterations also, by bringing in offensive coordinator Billy Cosh from VMI to install the air raid offense at UR. So, both the Cavaliers and the Spiders sense they’ll each have to feel the other out in the opening quarter and be ready to adjust.

“That’s where we try to be really disciplined as a coaching staff,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said, “where we break up those different responsibilities and so we should have eyes on all the different perimeter-run blocking, interior-run blocking and the pass game. It’s always the unknown in these first games and you’ll see it across the country where someone will have a new offensive or defensive scheme that somebody didn’t prepare for and that can be advantageous to people.”

Huesman said it’s been challenging for the Spiders to prep for the Cavaliers, too, but that he’s as concerned about their personnel considering Wicks, the rest of the returning wide receivers and quarterback Brennan Armstrong were so impactful for UVa a year ago.

“They’re going to catch balls on us,” Huesman said. “There’s no question about that. The quarterback is fantastic. I think the big thing is we’ve got to limit any big plays and when we’ve got a chance to get them on the ground, we have to get them on the ground.”

Armstrong, like his teammates, said he’s ready to finally get Elliott’s first season underway.

“I’m excited,” Armstrong said. “That’s just honestly the word for it. I think the people are excited, the fans are excited, the players are excited. We’ve been going against our defense. It’s finally time to go against another team and just kind of get into that game feel, game rhythm with scoring touchdowns, hearing the crowd, just getting back into it, getting back into it all.

“I think it’s gonna be a really exciting Saturday for us,” he said, “and just the crowd, the fans and everyone that’s coming.”