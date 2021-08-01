Virginia football program excited for second year of Groundskeepers initiative

“It’s not a mandatory thing,” Blount said. “We want representatives from every group on the team, but only if you want to be a part of it. It’s a commitment … we’re looking for people who are committed and want to help change the community.”

For Blount, who was among the UVa players to run onto the field with the Groundskeepers flag last fall, the group offers a chance to stand up against racial injustice and promote change. He came back for a final season because of on-field opportunities, but it also gives him another year to leave his impact on the Groundskeepers.

“I was blessed enough to be able to carry it,” Blount said of the flag. “It was more a reflection of social injustice and just trying to combat that in our own way. There’s different ways around the country that teams do that, but I think the Groundskeepers is our way to really take action but also reflect in a non-violent way.”

Blount emphasized the need for communication and empathy. The team-wide conversations last season brought up different life experiences and perspectives. Learning to respect and truly listen to the opinions of other players brought the team closer together.