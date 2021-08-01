Virginia football program excited for second year of Groundskeepers initiative

Virginia football players and coaches met via Zoom for emotional and open conversations about social injustice last summer. The dialogue led to members of the team forming a group called the “Groundskeepers,” which was created to promote positivity and inclusion within the Charlottesville community.
The group held a “Take Back Our Grounds” walk last August in an attempt to turn Aug. 12 into a day to celebrate Heather Heyer, love and acceptance, rather than a somber day of mourning the Unite the Right rally held in Charlottesville in 2017. On game days, UVa ran onto the field carrying a Groundskeepers flag as a weekly reminder of the need for inclusion and social justice within the community.
As the team’s 2021 season inches closer, members of the Groundskeepers are determined to make the group have more than a one-year impact.
“The day that I’m no longer here or the guys have gone on and graduated, this is something they’ll always be a part of and responsible for starting,” Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans said. “Hopefully the legacy of Groundskeepers continues for long after we’re gone.”
Hagans, who spearheaded the creation of the group, understands the importance of new initiatives to connect people within the community. Last year’s group focused on its impact within the UVa community, in part due to COVID-19 restrictions.
He expects to see some added developments in the second year of the group.
While community members are still encouraged to take the walk from Heather Heyer Way to The Rotunda, passing by UVa’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers on the way, other initiatives are in the planning process.
Members of the Groundskeepers have worked with the UVa Police Department to create short videos aimed to spark conversation about the relationship between police and community members. Those videos are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.
“We’re just trying to connect everybody so that the city of Charlottesville doesn’t feel isolated from UVa, UVa doesn’t feel isolated from the police department, we all connect together,” Hagans said. “If we’re gonna be on the same team, we gotta be able to understand each other.”
Hagans also discussed the possibility of a mentorship program in elementary and middle schools. Players could mentor younger students, helping create future Groundskeepers in the community. They’re still waiting to hear back about COVID-19 restrictions within schools this fall, but local schools seem interested in the mentorship idea.
Safety Joey Blount, a member of the group, says they’re always open to adding new members within the community and the athletic department. Blount and company don’t recruit team members to join, but anyone open to joining the group is welcome. The UVa women’s lacrosse team started its own chapter, according to Hagans, and the rowing team is on its way toward doing the same.
“It’s not a mandatory thing,” Blount said. “We want representatives from every group on the team, but only if you want to be a part of it. It’s a commitment … we’re looking for people who are committed and want to help change the community.”
For Blount, who was among the UVa players to run onto the field with the Groundskeepers flag last fall, the group offers a chance to stand up against racial injustice and promote change. He came back for a final season because of on-field opportunities, but it also gives him another year to leave his impact on the Groundskeepers.
“I was blessed enough to be able to carry it,” Blount said of the flag. “It was more a reflection of social injustice and just trying to combat that in our own way. There’s different ways around the country that teams do that, but I think the Groundskeepers is our way to really take action but also reflect in a non-violent way.”
Blount emphasized the need for communication and empathy. The team-wide conversations last season brought up different life experiences and perspectives. Learning to respect and truly listen to the opinions of other players brought the team closer together.
After one year, the group laid a foundation within the UVa community. Hagans helped launch the group, giving the players and coaches a platform to combat social injustice while fostering connections within the community.
The Cavaliers wanted to do more than just talk about issues. They wanted to make a positive difference.
“If Coach Hagans is behind anything, it’s gonna flourish,” quarterback Brennan Armstrong said. “He’s that type of guy. He has that type of draw in the Virginia community.”
With COVID-19 restrictions loosened, growing the group and interacting in person with community members seems much more realistic. That excites Hagans, especially given the team’s commitment to the mission of the group.
Early in the process, Hagans was heavily involved with growing the group. He’s still involved, but the players have taken ownership of the Groundskeepers.
Cornerback Nick Grant is the acting president, and other players step up to lead the group. Linebacker Charles Snowden played an important role in the group last season, and the upperclassmen this year aim to build off last year’s groundwork.
“I love the group, I love what we do, I love what we stand for, and hopefully the university, our football team and our community appreciate what we’re trying to do and it makes a huge difference for years and years to come,” Hagans said.