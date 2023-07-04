He resides in Big Ten country and considered a pair of Big 12 schools much closer to home than Charlottesville, too.

But Grant Ellinger, an offensive lineman from the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill., could comprehend by sheer geography how much he was valued by Virginia.

“You don’t see them a lot out here in the Midwest,” Ellinger, a standout at Naperville Central High School, said. “I know they sent two offers out to linemen in Ohio, but those might’ve been the only other two I’ve seen and I know they don’t really go away from [recruiting] the East Coast.

“So, it kind of influenced my decision,” he continued, “because it was like, ‘Hey, they found me out of all the kids they could have offered and pulled the trigger on. They did it with a kid from Naperville in an area they typically wouldn’t look at.’ It’s a pretty cool feeling.”

Ellinger committed to UVa on June 5, beginning a boon of a month for the Cavaliers and coach Tony Elliott. Ellinger was the first of eight prospects to pledge to the Hoos and join their 2024 recruiting class during June, and like Ellinger, the majority of the eight aren’t exactly from traditional pipeline territories.

The last Illinois native the Cavaliers signed was former offensive lineman Sean Cascarano in 2009.

Ellinger said he chose UVa from a group of three finalists that included Cincinnati and Kansas, because of the combination of excellent academics and top-level football the Hoos have as well as the steady pursuit Virginia’s coaches never detached from.

New Cavaliers offensive line coach Terry Heffernan, who has Midwest roots and recruited nationally while in his previous stop at Stanford, prioritized Ellinger, he said.

The two were able to get to know each other well during Ellinger’s unofficial visit to Grounds in the spring, Heffernan’s trek to evaluate Ellinger at Naperville Central and Ellinger’s return to UVa for his official visit last month.

The constant contact and communication never slowed, and aided the Cavaliers in their effort to pull a Midwestern prospect to the Commonwealth.

“And my high school coach said this, and I agree with this, too,” Ellinger said, “he was saying that he’s never seen me more nervous than when before Coach Heff came to see me work out. I had my cleats with me my whole day. I couldn’t think about anything else and I’ve never been more nervous in my entire life, but he watched me work out and then he offered me and that was one of the best days of my life.”

Deerfield Academy (Mass.) wide receiver Triston Ward and Roswell (Ga.) defensive end Chase Morrison had similar experiences before they joined the class last month, too, as players not overly familiar with UVa prior to the Cavaliers recruiting them.

“And honestly, once your recruiting process starts, every kid has the schools they’d like to go to,” Ward said, “and even if those are schools that offer you and you can go to, you can feel the difference in level of interest with the coaches with how much they talk to you, what they’re talking to you about, how often they reach out, and it really does make a difference, so I did want to go somewhere I felt wanted.”

Ward’s lead recruiter is offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, and Ward said ever since last summer when he attended a camp on Grounds, Kitchings kept tabs on him. Ward hauled in 51 catches for 1,167 yards and 16 touchdowns this past fall, but wasn’t offered until this past spring.

Ward said he was fine with that, though, because he wanted a legitimate offer and Kitchings would always check in with him, ask about his family and life off the field, which was appreciated.

Then, when Ward made a return to UVa for his official visit last month ahead of committing, Kitchings and first-year wide receivers coach Adam Mims were ready to present their on-the-field plan.

“They had a cool little presentation. It was a PowerPoint slideshow,” Ward said, “and one clip would be a clip from their playbook and then the next slide would be a clip from my film that was the same exact thing.”

They showed him how he could fit as an outside receiver or even in the slot. Ward said he picked UVa over ACC foe Pittsburgh, and that he was recruited by Vanderbilt and Northwestern, too.

Ward was one of two prospects from New England to decide on UVa along with Avon Old Farms (Conn.) safety KeShawn Adams, a former high school teammate of Ward’s before Ward departed for Christ School in Arden, N.C. in 2021 and Deerfield last year.

Ward said the Cavaliers visited Deerfield in May, and they offered class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer and 2025 tight end Willem Thurber.

“So, they’re trying to build a pretty strong connection at Deerfield,” Ward said. “And New England football has been getting recruited more recently, which is good because bigger schools are starting to notice that there’s talent here. There always has been, but nobody has come to look for it.”

UVa scoured Georgia, too, landing four commits from the Peach State already in the current class. The Hoos signed four from Georgia in last year’s cycle, but only two in the class before that.

Morrison — one of the four along with South Gwinnett cornerback Jaylin Lackey, Creekside cornerback Kevon Gray and Kell safety Cedric Franklin, who each made their decisions in June — said he built an appreciation for defensive ends coach Chris Slade and Slade’s influence helped him elect to take UVa up on its offer over ones he considered from Duke, Wake Forest, Tulane and other schools in the Southeast.

Slade, a former high school coach at the Pace Academy in Atlanta, knows Georgia well and had a tie to Morrison, according to the edge rusher, having recruited his girlfriend’s brother previously.

“When [Slade] came in, we just clicked. It wasn’t like I was talking to a coach,” Morrison said. “It was like I was talking to a friend.”

Morrison, the Georgia Region 7-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, said he feels he can upgrade his pass rushing skills under Slade’s watch given the significant experience Slade had as a player at UVa and in the NFL and as a coach at the high school and college levels.

Slade’s players like Chico Bennett Jr. produced this past fall, too, with seven sacks and that showed Morrison what he could do for the Cavaliers once he arrives in Charlottesville with the rest of the 2024 class, he said.

“This class is good and we’re all on the same page,” Morrison said. “We all think the same and have the same mindset about what we’ve liked about Virginia and what the coaches were doing and what we could do if we all came to Virginia. When we were up there for our official visits, I told Coach [Elliott] I was going to commit, and then the kid that walked in after me told Coach he was going to commit and the kid that walked in after him told Coach he would commit, and that was the first official and it kept coming from then.”

Morrison, Lackey, Ellinger and Calhoun County (S.C.) wide receiver Christian Zachary each made their pledge on the heels of the first official visit weekend of June.

“It’s pretty cool,” Ellinger said. “I don’t know many of the [commits]. Some of the guys know each other like the Georgia guys and I’m kind of like an outlier, but we’ve been talking a bit and we’re all trying to get to one of the games together, so that’d be fun, but the class looks good.”

The eight June commits grew UVa’s 2024 class to 11 total pledges. In-state tight end John Rogers, athlete Ethan Minter and offensive lineman Benjamin York committed during the spring.