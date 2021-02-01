Virginia football program announces changes in coaching staff responsibilities

Bronco Mendenhall and the Virginia football program have made a few adjustments to the coaching staff, the program announced Monday. The Cavaliers didn’t hire or fire any staff members, but a few responsibilities changed.

Nick Howell will remain the team’s defensive coordinator and will oversee the secondary, but he’s receiving some help with the back end of UVa’s defense.

Shane Hunter will move from coaching inside linebackers to be the safeties coach. Kelly Poppinga, the team’s co-defensive coordinator, will coach inside and outside linebackers with Hunter moving over to help the secondary. Previously, Poppinga coached just the outside linebackers.

Ricky Brumfield will coach the cornerbacks rather than the tight ends in 2021. Brumfield remains the special teams coordinator. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae will coach the tight ends with Brumfield focusing on teaching the cornerbacks.

“Kelly, Shane and Ricky have established themselves as outstanding coaches and are ready for more responsibilities,” Mendenhall said in a statement. “These adjustments provide Coach Howell the opportunity and assistance to focus more of his efforts on the overall execution of the defense.”