Virginia football program adds JMU graduate transfer D’Angelo Amos

A couple hours after adding James Madison graduate transfer Adeeb Atariwa, the Virginia football program added another Duke to its roster on Sunday.

D’Angelo Amos, a safety and punt returner, joins the Cavaliers with one year of immediate eligibility.

JMU announced Friday that it won’t play football this fall due to COVID-19. Amos and Atariwa both have NFL aspirations, and they hope UVa can move forward with its fall schedule as currently scheduled.

Amos excelled as a punt returner at JMU, finishing his career with 1,259 career punt yards. He returned five punts for touchdowns during his career, including three in 2018. He returned two punts for touchdowns in a 2018 victory over Villanova.

While Amos drew headlines for his return ability, he developed into a consistent defensive back during his JMU career. He earned All-CAA honors as a safety and punt returner in 2019, helping the Dukes reach the FCS National Championship Game.

He blocked three kicks and recorded 57 tackles in 2019, while also making a pair of interceptions. Those were the first interceptions of his JMU career.