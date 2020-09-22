Virginia football preview: Special teams

Joe Reed gave the Virginia football team an instant jolt of energy.
When the wide receiver stood at the edge of the end zone to receive kickoffs, everybody in the stadium knew he was capable of standing in the opposite end zone 15 seconds later.
Without Reed, UVa loses its top special teams performer. Reed’s dynamic return ability helped Virginia rank 13th in special teams efficiency in 2019, per ESPN’s efficiency metric.
While Reed moving to the NFL leaves Virginia’s special teams seeking new production on kickoff return, the Wahoos return plenty of talent. Virginia feels comfortable with multiple options in its return game.
“It allows you to play a little bit more with that fire and do some tricks or maybe have two returners back there or something like that,” special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield said earlier this month.
UVa’s depth chart lists Tavares Kelly Jr. as the starting kickoff returner. He’ll try to fill Reed’s shoes. At punt returner, Billy Kemp IV won the job after a heated competition.
Brumfield and company brought in a pair of transfers to compete with Kemp IV for the return job. D’Angelo Amos joined UVa from James Madison, where he was one of the best returners in the FCS. Shane Simpson, a Towson transfer, also racked up FCS accolades for his return talent while playing for the Tigers.
Ultimately, however, Kemp IV won the starting spot.
“It means a lot for me to be the starter at that spot,” Kemp IV said. “That’s something I’ve been working at, something that I hope to continue to do throughout my career and on to the next level.”
According to Brumfield, Kemp IV took the addition of transfers almost as an insult and used it as motivation throughout the fall competition to prove he’s the best punt returner on Virginia’s roster.
“He stepped up to the challenge,” Brumfield said. “He probably is the one who has stepped up to the challenge more than anybody else.”
With camp wrapped up and game day approaching, the Cavaliers seem inclined to use Kemp IV as the punt returner. Kelly Jr. is listed as the backup punt returner alongside Simpson. The Towson transfer is expected to serve as the second kick returner alongside Kelly Jr. as well.
Amos made the two deep at the free safety position, but isn’t listed as an option at punt returner.
The return game carried UVa’s special teams unit a season ago, but the Wahoos were solid in the kicking game as well. Brian Delaney made 20 of his 24 field goals, helping UVa rank in the top five in the ACC in field-goal percentage. He did, however, miss two extra points.
UVa’s punting can certainly improve this fall.
Nash Griffin performed well and only kicked five balls through the end zone last season, but the team’s net punting average ranked in the bottom five of the conference. Delaney and Griffin are listed as co-starters at the punter position. Delaney is the team’s placekicker and handles kickoffs.
“He’s competing,” Brumfield said of Delaney. “He wants the opportunity to do all three. He wants to punt, but Nash is also competing as well and he wants to punt. They’re doing a great job competing with each other and pushing each other.”
Regardless of who starts at punter, there’s room for the Cavaliers to become more efficient in punt coverage. Virginia ranked in the middle of the pack in net kickoffs, with the coverage again having opportunities to improve.
“We didn’t give up touchdowns, but we did give up too many yards than what we wanted to give up,” Brumfield said.
Even with Reed off to the NFL, the Cavaliers’ special teams unit believes it can remain one of the most efficient in the country.
The return game features a handful of athletic options with versatile skillsets. Multiple returners could mean two returners on punts and the occasional trick play on returns.
The kicking game appears solid with Griffin and Delaney both capable and experienced. If coverage improves, Brumfield’s unit may rank among the best in the ACC this fall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!