Virginia football preview: Special teams

UVa’s punting can certainly improve this fall.

Nash Griffin performed well and only kicked five balls through the end zone last season, but the team’s net punting average ranked in the bottom five of the conference. Delaney and Griffin are listed as co-starters at the punter position. Delaney is the team’s placekicker and handles kickoffs.

“He’s competing,” Brumfield said of Delaney. “He wants the opportunity to do all three. He wants to punt, but Nash is also competing as well and he wants to punt. They’re doing a great job competing with each other and pushing each other.”

Regardless of who starts at punter, there’s room for the Cavaliers to become more efficient in punt coverage. Virginia ranked in the middle of the pack in net kickoffs, with the coverage again having opportunities to improve.

“We didn’t give up touchdowns, but we did give up too many yards than what we wanted to give up,” Brumfield said.

Even with Reed off to the NFL, the Cavaliers’ special teams unit believes it can remain one of the most efficient in the country.

The return game features a handful of athletic options with versatile skillsets. Multiple returners could mean two returners on punts and the occasional trick play on returns.

The kicking game appears solid with Griffin and Delaney both capable and experienced. If coverage improves, Brumfield’s unit may rank among the best in the ACC this fall.

