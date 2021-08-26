Virginia football preview: Position outlooks

Backups: Ronnie Walker Jr., Mike Hollins, Amaad Foston, Devin Darrington

Outlook: There’s depth at running back, which bodes well for UVa, but the Cavaliers desperately need more production from this position. Taulapapa led the running backs in rushing yards last season, amassing just 395 yards on the ground. He showed promise, but still rushed for 150 fewer yards than Armstrong.

Keeping Armstrong healthy at quarterback is crucial. If the running backs can gain yardage in chunks, it allows UVa’s offense to rely less on Armstrong as a runner. Look for Walker Jr. and Hollins to challenge Taulapapa for the most carries among the running backs.

Foston’s receiving ability makes him a potential breakout freshman. He looked good out of the backfield in the spring game.

Wide receiver

Starters: Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson, Billy Kemp IV

Backups: Ra’Shaun Henry, Artie Henry, Lavel Davis Jr.

Outlook: We list Davis Jr. as a backup since he is expected to miss at least most of this season with injury. When healthy, he’s a game-changing athlete. He averaged 25.75 yards per reception as a freshman.