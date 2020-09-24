Virginia football preview: Offense

There’s no lack of talent on the UVa offense, but many positions feature unproven talent. Without spring practice, even head coach Bronco Mendenhall isn’t sure what to expect from his team when the season begins Saturday against Duke.

“I can say what I’m hopeful to see, and I hope that they play with passion and enjoyment and enthusiasm and energy in a celebratory manner just to play the game,” Mendenhall said. “I hope that mindset comes through. I hope that comes through in their body language, in their effort, in their interactions with one another. I’m certainly expecting some mistakes. It always happens in Game 1.”

The mistakes may very well come on offense, with Virginia’s defense looking nearly the same as it did during the Orange Bowl. The offense lost quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receivers Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed.

Breaking in Armstrong and new receivers will come as a challenge.

On the plus side, recent postponements led to extra weeks of practice before Virginia’s first game and gave players a chance to develop chemistry with Armstrong, who was officially named the starting quarterback on Aug. 27.