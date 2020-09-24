Virginia football preview: Offense

The starters on Virginia’s 2020 offense are no surprise, but the expectations for the unit this fall are remarkably unclear.
Virginia’s offensive line starts five juniors with playing experience. At the same time, the consistency within that unit varied throughout 2019. Will the line improve this fall?
At quarterback, Brennan Armstrong is a familiar face. UVa fans who follow the program closely know coaches liked Armstrong since his arrival on Grounds. It’s his third year in the Virginia program, but his first as the starter. He’s yet to lead an ACC team for a full season.
Wide receiver Terrell Jana emerged as an elite ACC receiver during the second half of last season. He’s flanked by graduate transfer Ra’Shaun Henry and a pair of returning juniors in Tavares Kelly Jr. and Billy Kemp IV. Only Jana enters the season with a clear track record of consistent production at the FBS level.
Graduate transfer Tony Poljan headlines the tight ends with Grant Misch adding depth. Both enter the season with experience and production in different roles, with Misch mostly blocking last season while Poljan was one of the MAC’s best receiving tight ends at Central Michigan.
Wayne Taulapapa earns the nod as the starting running back, and he’s joined by Towson transfer Shane Simpson and sophomore Perris Jones. With Mike Hollins opting out of the season and Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. not yet having his waiver approved by the NCAA, the Cavaliers are thin in the backfield.
There’s no lack of talent on the UVa offense, but many positions feature unproven talent. Without spring practice, even head coach Bronco Mendenhall isn’t sure what to expect from his team when the season begins Saturday against Duke.
“I can say what I’m hopeful to see, and I hope that they play with passion and enjoyment and enthusiasm and energy in a celebratory manner just to play the game,” Mendenhall said. “I hope that mindset comes through. I hope that comes through in their body language, in their effort, in their interactions with one another. I’m certainly expecting some mistakes. It always happens in Game 1.”
The mistakes may very well come on offense, with Virginia’s defense looking nearly the same as it did during the Orange Bowl. The offense lost quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receivers Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed.
Breaking in Armstrong and new receivers will come as a challenge.
On the plus side, recent postponements led to extra weeks of practice before Virginia’s first game and gave players a chance to develop chemistry with Armstrong, who was officially named the starting quarterback on Aug. 27.
“It’s kind of a blessing in disguise, but having all this time before our first game is kind of just more time for us to get more catches, more routes, more rhythm, just to be in touch more as a team,” Jana said.
That’s good news for an offense thin at running back. While a veteran offensive line creates the potential for improved rushing totals, UVa’s offense leaned on passing to find success a season ago. They Cavaliers want balance this fall, but a productive passing attack could help lessen the load on a running back position with limited depth.
That means Kelly Jr. and Kemp IV need to fill larger roles for the Wahoos this fall.
“Tavares is always an exciting and explosive player,” Jana said. “I’m hoping this year his game took another big step. His speed and his ability to get in and out of cuts is something that you don’t see every single day.”
Wide receivers outside Jana possess plenty of potential despite limited reps at the FBS level. Even freshman Lavel Davis, a 6-foot-7 receiver on the outside, could factor into the mix. He’s the team’s most imposing physical option at wide receiver.
UVa’s offense returns a solid offensive line, and there’s an optimism that players stepping into larger roles at skill positions will do so effectively. If that happens, UVa’s offense could operate with impressive efficiency. If it doesn’t, the Cavaliers could be heavily reliant on players like Jana to carry the offensive load.
A new quarterback and the loss of two of the team’s best receivers creates questions about how this offense will compare to the group that put up points in bunches at the end of last season.
“We can be as productive as last year and beyond, it just takes work,” Kemp IV said of the receivers. “Never compare us to last year’s team because we’re a different team. We’re putting our best foot forward and coming out to work and compete every day. I look forward to seeing what we can do.”
