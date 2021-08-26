Virginia football preview: Breaking down the Cavaliers' 2021 schedule

This week figures to center mostly on storylines.

Mendenhall’s first return trip to BYU will be emotional for him and several staff members. On the field, UVa should be the better football team. Managing the emotions and off-field distractions will be critical for the Cavaliers to have success against the Cougars.

Notre Dame, Nov. 13

An extra week to prepare for Notre Dame helps the cause. Playing the game at Scott Stadium also helps UVa’s chances of winning.

The Fighting Irish should be decent this season, but the roster doesn’t look like a College Football Playoff contender. Jack Coan, an experienced Wisconsin transfer, is the team’s starting quarterback. Brian Kelly remains one of the best coaches in college football, but Notre Dame isn’t quite as loaded as last fall.

If UVa plays well in the first two months of the season, this game should draw a capacity crowd and major interest. It’s a game the Cavaliers can win.

At Pittsburgh, Nov. 20

It’s the “Year of the Quarterback” in the ACC, and Kenny Pickett is one of many experienced and talented quarterbacks slated to face UVa in 2021. Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison hopes to build off a stellar freshman season.