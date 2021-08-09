Virginia football position previews: Wide receiver

Marques Hagans see Dontayvion Wicks as an All-ACC-caliber wide receiver.

The redshirt sophomore’s stat sheet shows that he has just three catches in his college career, the last one coming on Nov. 23, 2019, but Wicks’ talent is undeniable. After missing 2020 due to injury, Wicks is fully healthy, and he stole the show in the team’s spring game when he torched the team’s defensive backs with smooth route running and effortless speed.

“I told him, ‘My biggest disappointment is if I don’t get him to maximize the ability that he has,’” Hagans, UVa’s wide receivers coach, said. “If I don’t get him to see what I see in him, then I failed him as a coach.”

Hagans pushes all his players to maximize their ability, but he also understands that some players possess better physical tools than others. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Wicks boasts good size and impressive speed and quickness that many receivers on the roster simply can’t match.

As a result, Hagans makes sure to challenge Wicks. He wants the wide receiver believing he can be among the best in the conference and country.

“I’m on his ass every day, every single day,” Hagans said.

The advice and tough love seems to be getting through to Wicks.