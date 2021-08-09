Virginia football position previews: Wide receiver

Marques Hagans see Dontayvion Wicks as an All-ACC-caliber wide receiver.
The redshirt sophomore’s stat sheet shows that he has just three catches in his college career, the last one coming on Nov. 23, 2019, but Wicks’ talent is undeniable. After missing 2020 due to injury, Wicks is fully healthy, and he stole the show in the team’s spring game when he torched the team’s defensive backs with smooth route running and effortless speed.
“I told him, ‘My biggest disappointment is if I don’t get him to maximize the ability that he has,’” Hagans, UVa’s wide receivers coach, said. “If I don’t get him to see what I see in him, then I failed him as a coach.”
Hagans pushes all his players to maximize their ability, but he also understands that some players possess better physical tools than others. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Wicks boasts good size and impressive speed and quickness that many receivers on the roster simply can’t match.
As a result, Hagans makes sure to challenge Wicks. He wants the wide receiver believing he can be among the best in the conference and country.
“I’m on his ass every day, every single day,” Hagans said.
The advice and tough love seems to be getting through to Wicks.
“I know he believes in me a lot, so that’s why I trust him and listen to him,” Wicks said.
Wicks might not headline UVa’s group of receivers, but he’s an obvious choice for a breakout season. He’s so talented that head coach Bronco Mendenhall expects him to fill the shoes of 6-7 Lavel Davis Jr., who will miss at least most of the 2021 season as he recovers from an ACL injury.
Davis Jr. snagged 20 receptions for 515 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman. The uber-athletic wide receiver served as the team’s best downfield threat, averaging 25.75 yards per reception.
“We don’t have anyone else that’s 6-7,” Mendenhall said Friday, “but we do have Dontayvion Wicks back, so we basically traded. He had two or three or four long catches today. I like that. I’d rather have them both.”
While not as dynamic vertically as Wicks, Billy Kemp IV gives the team a safety blanket in the slot. He recorded a team-high 67 receptions in 2020, and his 644 receiving yards also led the Wahoos.
The senior earned All-ACC honorable mention honors a season ago, and he’s expected to be a reliable option for quarterback Brennan Armstrong this fall.
Keytaon Thompson represents an offensive wild card. The Cavaliers can move the former Mississippi State player all around the offense. He only caught seven passes for 98 yards in 2020, but he at least equaled that reception total in the team’s spring game. Thompson trains often with the receivers and figures to find himself on the field consistently this fall.
Outside of those three performers, Ra’Shaun Henry offers significant experience. The former FCS standout caught four touchdowns a season ago, his first at UVa. He impressed during spring practices and gives the team a relatively proven deep threat alongside Wicks. If he can take a step forward, it helps take pressure off Wicks as the team’s top deep-passing weapon.
After Henry, there’s ample opportunity for newcomers to break into the mix at wide receiver.
Wicks mentioned sophomore Nathaniel Beal III, Henry and freshman Malachi Fields as players who have impressed him recently. All three players offer height that most others on the roster fail to match, with all three guys standing at 6-3 or 6-4.
Sophomore Demick Starling played in spurts as a freshman behind Terrell Jana, and his speed makes him a potential option off the bench. He caught four passes for 20 yards and a touchdown in 2020.
Virginia also added Artie Henry, a graduate transfer from Marshall with a track background. He caught 22 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns last season.
“He’s a funny guy,” Hagans said. “He’s mature, and he’s just getting his feet settled, so I’m still kind of learning him.”
Last season, it was Davis Jr. who took the ACC by surprise with a stellar freshman season after minimal hype coming into the year. Wicks’ ability isn’t a well-kept secret, but the Cavaliers have a few other breakout options alongside the youngster.